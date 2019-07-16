Business Maverick

Tuesday, July 16: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

By Bloomberg 16 July 2019
Caption
Illustration: Leila Dougan | Facebook has announced plans to launch Libra, a global cryptocurrency, early in 2020.

Donald Trump weighs in on China GDP. Facebook won’t launch Libra until regulators are satisfied. And a former U.S. National Security Advisor spars with a Chinese diplomat on Twitter over race. Here are some of the things people in markets are talking about today.

Let’s Make a Deal

The U.S. president again asserted that Beijing wants to make a deal on trade, pointing to China’s slower growth in the second quarter, the weakest since regular data began in 1992. The president tweeted that this shows firms are leaving for non-tariffed countries. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said he and Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer expect to speak by phone with Chinese officials this week about negotiations. Economic adviser Larry Kudlow hinted that agricultural purchases would help talks advance.

Mixed Markets

Asian equity futures are narrowly mixed. A technology rally drove U.S stocks to fresh records at the start of a busy week for corporate earnings, economic data and Fed speakers. Treasuries advanced, with 10-year yields down more than three basis points. The dollar rose against the pound and loonie but dropped against the kiwi and Aussie. Oil and gold both retreated.

Failure to Launch

Facebook won’t launch Libra until regulators’ concerns are fully addressed. Executive David Marcus said in prepared testimony for the Senate Banking Committee that the cryptocurrency isn’t intended to compete with national currencies and won’t interfere with central bank monetary policy. Mnuchin said the Trump administration has “very serious concerns” about the project.

Beating the Giants

One of the best-performing funds in Japan this year invests in upcoming U.S. technology stocks at the forefront of a booming industry: fighting cybercrime. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management’s Cybersecurity fund has returned 37% in 2019, beating almost all peers, after shares of top picks surged. The fund invests in everything from online identity-management firms to cloud-based security providers, with stakes in 39 companies. Okta, its top holding, allows users to access multiple websites and applications with a single, secure password.

Twitter Spar

“You are a racist disgrace. And shockingly ignorant too,” former U.S. National Security Advisor Susan Rice said on Twitter of a senior Chinese diplomat, in an unusual and heated dispute over race in Washington.  In a series of tweets apparently aimed at making a broader point about diplomatic divisions over the mass detention of Muslims in China’s Xinjiang province, Lijian Zhao said that if “you’re in Washington, D.C., you know the white never go” to the southeastern part of the U.S. capital. After Rice tweeted, Zhao fired back: “You are such a disgrace, too. And shockingly ignorant, too. I am based in Islamabad. Truth hurts. I am simply telling the truth.”

Gallery

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→Payment options

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

PIC INQUIRY

Custodian of government-worker pension money was blindsided by PIC’s R4.3bn AYO deal

By Ray Mahlaka

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Another one bites the dust as André Pillay resigns as Eskom group treasurer

Sikonathi Mantshatsha
7 hours ago
3 mins

OPEN LETTER

The need for public debate on macroeconomic policy

Ben Turok
8 hours ago
3 mins

Newsdeck

SpaceX astronaut mission looking ‘increasingly difficult’ in 2019 -executive

Reuters 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Well known former Bafana Bafana player gunned down

News24 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump defiant as lawmakers blast his “racist” attacks on four congresswomen

Reuters 10 hours ago

Newsdeck

UK PM candidate Johnson: I would not back U.S. military action against Iran

Reuters 11 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Chunks of SA’s new competition law hand huge new powers to Trade and Industry Minister Ebrahim Patel
Ruan Jooste 8 hours ago
3 mins

"The real problem of humanity is the following: we have paleolithic emotions; medieval institutions; and god-like technology" ~ Edward Wilson

BUSINESS MAVERICK

How to address Venezuela’s crushing debt burden

Ricardo Hausmann, Alejandro Grisanti and José Ignacio Hernández 8 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Economic (in)flexibility: There’s just no fiscal space

Sharon Wood
8 hours ago
4 mins

Business Maverick

Rico: Cartoon Friday

Rico
15 JUL
< 1 min

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Old Mutual’s battle with Peter Moyo is not only about a conflict of interest

Ray Mahlaka
15 JUL
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

Africa’s beastly burden: The case for shrinking the faunal poverty line

Ed Stoddard
15 JUL
13 mins