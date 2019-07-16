Newsdeck

Amazon offers $10 to Prime Day shoppers who hand over their data

By Reuters 16 July 2019
Caption
(FILE) - A file photograph showing Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos walking on stage at a press conference where he introduced new Kindle products such as the Kindle Paperwhite Wi-Fi + 3G, the Kindle Fire HD and new programs and innovations for the wireless tablets at Santa Monica Airport in Santa Monica, California, USA, 06 September 2012 (issued 04 September 2018). Amazon.com Inc. has become the second publicly traded US company to reach one trillion US dollars in market value. Last month Apple Inc. was the first company to be valued at 1 trillion US dollars. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL NELSON

July 16 (Reuters) - Amazon.com Inc has a promotion for U.S. shoppers on Prime Day, the 48-hour marketing blitz that started Monday: Earn $10 of credit if you let Amazon track the websites you visit.

By Jeffrey Dastin

The deal is for new installations of the Amazon Assistant, a comparison-shopping tool that customers can add to their web browsers. It fetches Amazon’s price for products that users see on Walmart.com, Target.com and elsewhere.

In order to work, the assistant needs access to users’ web activity, including the links and some page content they view. The catch, as Amazon explains in the fine print, is the company can use this data to improve its general marketing, products and services, unrelated to the shopping assistant.

The terms underscore the power consumers routinely give to Amazon and other big technology companies when using their free services. In this case, Amazon gains potential insight into how it should tailor marketing and how it could stamp out the retail competition.

“This data is often used for training machine learning models to do better ad targeting,” said Bennett Cyphers, a technologist at the nonprofit Electronic Frontier Foundation. “But in the U.S., there aren’t really restrictions on what you can do with this kind of data.”

Amazon already has more than 7 million customers using its assistant via Google Chrome and Mozilla Firefox, according to data published by those web browsers. Other companies offer similar shopping tools.

While another technology known as tracking pixels shows Amazon information from visitors to roughly 15 percent of the top 10,000 websites, the assistant lets Amazon follow a smaller set of users from page to page, Cyphers said.

Amazon’s combination of tools still pales in comparison to data collection by Alphabet Inc’s Google, which has tracking pixels on most web pages.

Amazon did not discuss how it uses the data it gathers via the assistant for any unrelated purposes, but a job listing for an affiliated team known as Browser Integration Technologies says the group’s influence “spans across advertising and marketing, pricing and selection.”

“Customer trust is paramount to Amazon, and we take customer privacy very seriously,” a company spokeswoman said, noting compliance with the assistant’s privacy policy, which says data collection is for websites that users visit “where we may have relevant product or service recommendations.”

The policy also notes that customers can disable certain features of the assistant, and that Amazon only links browsing data to an individual’s account when the assistant is in active use.

U.S. lawmakers have recently increased their scrutiny of Silicon Valley’s data collection practices. A bill introduced in the Senate last month proposed requiring that big platforms disclose what information they gather from users and how much that is worth.

“When a big tech company says its product is free, consumers are the ones being sold. These ‘free’ products track everything we do,” said Republican Senator Josh Hawley in a statement announcing the bill.

Amazon’s Prime Day promotion offers a window into what it will pay for browsing data. For Prime Day 2018, it offered $5 off to new Amazon Assistant users who spent at least $25. This year it offered $10 off to those spending at least $50.

Amazon is also fine paying nothing for the data: New customers only get the $10 credit if they install the assistant from a particular landing page, if they are Prime members, and if they make their purchase via the assistant by Aug. 2.

(Reporting by Jeffrey Dastin in San Francisco; Editing by Greg Mitchell and Leslie Adler)

Gallery

In other news...

July 18 marks Nelson Mandela day. All over the country, South African citizens devote 67 minutes to charitable causes in memory of Madiba. It's a great initiative and one of those few occasions in South Africa where we come together as a nation in pursuit of a common cause. An annual 67 minutes isn't going to cut it though.

In the words of Madiba: "A critical, independent and investigative free press is the lifeblood of any democracy."

Every day Daily Maverick investigates and exposes the deep rot of state capture and corruption but we need your help. Without our readers' support we simply won't survive. We created Maverick Insider as a membership platform where our readers can become part of our community while ensuring that we can keep doing the investigations that we do and, crucially, that our articles remain free to everyone that reads them. Sign up to Maverick Insider this Mandela Month and make that meaningful contribution last longer than 67 minutes.For whatever amount you choose, you can support Daily Maverick and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily MaverickPayment options

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

DAYS OF ZONDO: NEWSFLASH

Zuma hasn’t laid a case related to suicide bomber plot – and reveals new assassination threat

By Ferial Haffajee

CAPE OF FEAR: ANALYSIS

Sending in soldiers solves very little – as Cape Town’s track record shows

Marianne Merten
8 hours ago
6 mins

LAWFARE

PP vs Pillay and Gordhan – Ramaphosa enters the legal fray

Marianne Thamm
6 hours ago
6 mins

Newsdeck

Ten Turkish sailors seized by pirates off Nigerian coast – shipping company

Reuters 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

South Africa to Propose Water Transformation Bill, Sisulu Says

Bloomberg 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Amazon offers $10 to Prime Day shoppers who hand over their data

Reuters 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

SpaceX astronaut mission looking ‘increasingly difficult’ in 2019 -executive

Reuters 15 hours ago

OP-ED

The threat to democracy, Part Two: The EFF
Raymond Suttner 7 hours ago
11 mins

Because the Catholic Church classified them as a type of fish, beavers are allowed to be eaten on Good Friday and through Lent.

DAYS OF ZONDO OP-ED

Zuma’s spy claims are implausible, paranoid, and a red herring

Nel Marais 20 hours ago
7 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

Reporters’ Notebook: On the streets with the Zuma-ites

Greg Nicolson and Ayanda Mthethwa
11 hours ago
4 mins

PIC INQUIRY

Custodian of government-worker pension money was blindsided by PIC’s R4.3bn AYO deal

Ray Mahlaka
20 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Another one bites the dust as André Pillay resigns as Eskom group treasurer

Sikonathi Mantshatsha
20 hours ago
3 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

The Essence of Zuma, Day One: ‘State Capture Commission is designed to bury me’

Jessica Bezuidenhout
20 hours ago
6 mins