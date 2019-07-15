Business Maverick

Rico: Cartoon Friday

By Rico 15 July 2019

Gallery

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→Payment options

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Old Mutual’s battle with Peter Moyo is not only about a conflict of interest

By Ray Mahlaka

EXTRADITION AMBITION

Mozambique’s former finance minister Chang could be heading for rendezvous with US justice system

Peter Fabricius
7 hours ago
4 mins

Business Maverick

Rico: Cartoon Friday

Rico
3 hours ago
< 1 min

Newsdeck

First Ebola case in Congo city of Goma detected

Reuters 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump Called Racist After ‘Go Back’ Tweets at Congresswomen

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Tennis-Djokovic beats Federer in Wimbledon epic to win fifth title

Reuters 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Cricket-England victory is reward for long journey – Morgan

Reuters 10 hours ago

Business Maverick

China’s Growth Slides to Weakest Pace in Almost Three Decades
Bloomberg 4 hours ago
1 min

The Russian town of Luchegorsk was besieged by 30 hungry bears in 2005. They were eventually run out by sirens and shots fired in the air. Somewhere in the world, a game developer just found inspiration for the next Angry Birds.

Business Maverick

Why This Year’s Biggest IPO Didn’t Happen

Bloomberg 4 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

Bitcoin Tumbles as Trump Critique Tests Stellar Run for 2019

Bloomberg
4 hours ago
1 min

Business Maverick

Monday, July 15: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Bloomberg
4 hours ago
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

Africa’s beastly burden: The case for shrinking the faunal poverty line

Ed Stoddard
7 hours ago
13 mins

MOROCCO’S BULLET TRAIN

One of Ramaphosa’s SONA dreams comes true — in Morocco

Carien Du Plessis
7 hours ago
7 mins