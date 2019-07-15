Business Maverick

Monday, July 15: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

By Bloomberg 15 July 2019
Caption
Demonstrators use hammers to break windows at the Legislative Council building during a protest in Hong Kong, China, on Monday, July 1, 2019. Protesters flooded into Hong Kong's legislative building Monday evening after smashing their way through entrances in a dramatic escalation of efforts to force the government to withdraw controversial extradition legislation. Photographer: Eduardo Leal/Bloomberg

China growth data is coming up, markets are set for a cautious start to the week and U.S. earnings season kicks off. Here are some of the things people in markets are talking about today.

China Data Dump

The release of second-quarter Chinese GDP data and June activity data will be the key scheduled event for markets on Monday. Consensus is for growth to moderate to 6.2% from 6.4% in the first quarter — the slowest pace in three decades. Bloomberg Economics says any weakening will increase urgency for policy makers to step up fiscal and monetary support.

Hong Kong Protests Again

Hong Kong demonstrators gathered for another weekend of protests with a growing list of grievances. They’re maintaining pressure on Chief Executive Carrie Lam who is reported to have offered her resignation several times in recent weeks to her political masters in Beijing. Protesters clashed with police at a shopping mall late Sunday in the district of Sha Tin, a popular destination for locals and visitors from mainland China, with television footage showing injuries on both sides. Rally organizers said 110,000 people took part in a demonstration in the area earlier, Radio Television Hong Kong reported, while police estimated the crowd at 28,000.

Markets Cautious

Asian stocks were set to start the week with a cautious tone as investors turned their attention to upcoming data on Chinese economic growth amid expectations for further policy support. Futures in Hong Kong and Australia were lower late Friday despite the S&P 500 Index climbing to a fresh all-time high. Japan is closed for a holiday so equities won’t trade and Treasuries will be shut until the London open. The yield on 10-year Treasuries ended last week at 2.12%, near to a one-month high.

Trump Called Racist

President Donald Trump was accused of being racist and divisive by many Democrats on Sunday after suggesting that four progressive female Democratic lawmakers, led by Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, should return to the “broken and crime infested places from which they came.” Three of the four women Trump was apparently referencing were born in the U.S.; none is white. Trump said the lawmakers “originally came from countries whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe” and should go back and help fix the countries and “then come back and show us how it is done.”

Earning Season Begins

The big U.S. banks get the quarterly reporting season going this week. With an interest rate cut looking likely this month, some banks may preemptively trim their outlook for net interest income, Bloomberg Intelligence said. Citigroup is up first on Monday, then JPMorgan and Goldman Sachs follow on Tuesday. Bank of America, which should see support from solid credit growth and controlled costs, reports Wednesday. Morgan Stanley is Thursday. And for non-financial firms, any effects of the trade war will be closely watched at Taiwan Semiconductor, which reports second-quarter results Thursday. Other tech companies on deck include Netflix, IBM and Microsoft. Finnair and United Airlines may provide color around the impact of the ongoing Boeing 737 Max shutdown.

Gallery

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→Payment options

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Old Mutual’s battle with Peter Moyo is not only about a conflict of interest

By Ray Mahlaka

EXTRADITION AMBITION

Mozambique’s former finance minister Chang could be heading for rendezvous with US justice system

Peter Fabricius
6 hours ago
4 mins

Business Maverick

Rico: Cartoon Friday

Rico
2 hours ago
< 1 min

Newsdeck

First Ebola case in Congo city of Goma detected

Reuters 2 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump Called Racist After ‘Go Back’ Tweets at Congresswomen

Bloomberg 2 hours ago

Newsdeck

Tennis-Djokovic beats Federer in Wimbledon epic to win fifth title

Reuters 8 hours ago

Newsdeck

Cricket-England victory is reward for long journey – Morgan

Reuters 9 hours ago

Business Maverick

China’s Growth Slides to Weakest Pace in Almost Three Decades
Bloomberg 3 hours ago
1 min

The Russian town of Luchegorsk was besieged by 30 hungry bears in 2005. They were eventually run out by sirens and shots fired in the air. Somewhere in the world, a game developer just found inspiration for the next Angry Birds.

Business Maverick

Why This Year’s Biggest IPO Didn’t Happen

Bloomberg 3 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

Bitcoin Tumbles as Trump Critique Tests Stellar Run for 2019

Bloomberg
3 hours ago
1 min

Business Maverick

Monday, July 15: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Bloomberg
3 hours ago
2 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

Africa’s beastly burden: The case for shrinking the faunal poverty line

Ed Stoddard
6 hours ago
13 mins

MOROCCO’S BULLET TRAIN

One of Ramaphosa’s SONA dreams comes true — in Morocco

Carien Du Plessis
7 hours ago
7 mins