STREET TALK

Gender: Women’s Rights (Video)

By Street Talk 15 July 2019

As part of Street Talk's #YOURIDENTITYCAMPAIGN, we unpack issues centred around gender roles and identity within relationships. “It's almost like men don't see us as human beings, there's plants, there's animals and then there is us.” – Zintle Hashe

This film was produced by Street Talk in collaboration with The Hope Exchange:

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.comDM

Disclaimer: Street Talk encourages freedom of speech and the expression of diverse views. The views of participants who appear in the TV series – Street Talk, are therefore their own and do not necessarily represent the views of the producers.

