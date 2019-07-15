Newsdeck

UK PM candidate Johnson: I would not back U.S. military action against Iran

By Reuters 15 July 2019
Caption
British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson (L) walks with British Ambassador to the United States Sir Kim Darroch (R) following a meeting with US Senate Majority Leader Republican Mitch McConnell (not pictured) on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC, USA, 08 November 2017. EPA-EFE/MICHAEL REYNOLDS

LONDON, July 15 (Reuters) - The leading candidate to become Britain's next Prime Minister, lawmaker Boris Johnson, said on Monday he would not currently back the United States if it took military action against Iran.

“Were I to be prime minister now, would I be supporting military action against Iran? Then the answer is no,” Johnson told a leadership debate organised by the Sun newspaper and TalkRadio.

U.S.-Iranian tensions have escalated since U.S. President Donald Trump decided last year to abandon the nuclear deal under which Iran agreed to curtail its atomic programme in return for relief from economic sanctions crippling its economy.

Foreign minister Jeremy Hunt, who is also Johnson’s rival in the contest to be Britain’s next leader, said he did not think the United States was looking for war with Iran, nor Tehran looking for war with Washington.

“The risk we have is something different, which is an accidental war, because something happens in a very tense and volatile situation,” Hunt told the same debate.

(Reporting by William James Editing by Kylie MacLellan/Mark Heinrich)

Gallery

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→Payment options

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

DAYS OF ZONDO

‘King of Corrupt People’ points fingers at Ramatlhodi and perhaps even at President Cyril Ramaphosa

By Ferial Haffajee

ANALYSIS

Gordhan and Ramaphosa will need a serious legal effort to overcome Mkhwebane’s clumsy scattergun approach

Sam Mkokeli
21 hours ago
5 mins

ZAPIRO

Tough Ask

Zapiro
10 hours ago

Newsdeck

Foreign minister Jeremy Hunt

Reuters 20 mins ago

Newsdeck

Bitcoin drops more than 10% as scrutiny of cryptocurrencies grows

Reuters 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

Code-Breaker Alan Turing Will Be Face of U.K.’s New £50 Note

Bloomberg 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

First Ebola case in Congo city of Goma detected

Reuters 16 hours ago

SPOTLIGHT

SIU to investigate contracts with Buthelezi EMS
Marcus Low & Anso Thom for SPOTLIGHT 7 hours ago
2 mins

"The real problem of humanity is the following: we have paleolithic emotions; medieval institutions; and god-like technology" ~ Edward Wilson

STREET TALK

Gender: Women’s Rights (Video)

Street Talk 3 hours ago
1 min

OP-ED

The Threat to Democracy, Part One: The Public Protector

Raymond Suttner
7 hours ago
9 mins

BHEKISISA

Could a National Health Insurance Fund be just months away?

Bhekisisa Centre for Health Journalism
21 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Reject the EFF’s politics that seeks the triumph of violence and an unhinged, fascist state

Judith February
14 JUL
7 mins

GROUNDUP

State approves Tormin’s massive West Coast mining expansion

John Yeld for GroundUp
7 hours ago
4 mins