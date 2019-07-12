July 12 (Reuters) - Grammy Award-winning singer R. Kelly, who already faces state sexual assault charges, has been arrested in Chicago on federal charges after having been indicted there and in Brooklyn, New York, a law enforcement source said on Friday.

The source, who requested anonymity because the indictments were still under seal, declined to characterize the nature of the charges. NBC News, citing unidentified law enforcement officials, said they were for alleged sex crimes.

Kelly, 52, an R&B singer, was arrested on Thursday by New York police detectives and investigators with the Department of Homeland Security, and is expected to appear before a judge in Chicago later on Friday, the law enforcement source said.

“He’s expected to be arraigned today in federal court in Chicago and at later date in Brooklyn,” the source said.

Kelly faces a 13-count federal indictment in Chicago and five counts in Brooklyn, the source said, adding that both indictments remain under seal.

Last month, the singer pleaded not guilty to 11 new felony counts of sexual assault and abuse at a Cook County, Illinois, court hearing, after state prosecutors expanded an indictment against him.

The R&B singer has vehemently denied abuse allegations for decades. In 2008, he was tried on child pornography charges and found not guilty.

The Chicago Sun-Times said Kelly’s attorney Steve Greenberg, on Thursday confirmed the arrest, but declined to give details. Greenberg was not immediately available for comment to Reuters.

The Cook County charges involve alleged abuse of a victim between the ages of 13 and 16. The accusations center on someone identified only as J.P. and the crimes are alleged to have taken place between May 2009 and January 2010.

Kelly could face up to 30 years in prison if convicted on those charges.

In February, Kelly pleaded not guilty to charges that he sexually assaulted three teenage girls and a fourth woman.

The charges were brought after seven women, including his ex-wife, appeared on a Lifetime television documentary and accused him of emotional and sexual abuse.

The singer, known for such hits as “I Believe I Can Fly” and “Bump N’ Grind,” spent a weekend in jail on the sex charges before being released on $100,000 bail on Feb. 25. (Editing by Bernadette Baum)

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

Reuters Follow Save More