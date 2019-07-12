BOOK

Maverick Life Exclusive: Try these Veggie Burgers from 2019’s must-have recipe book Pinch of Nom

By The Reading List 12 July 2019

Pan Macmillan/Composite: The Reading List

Slimming food has never tasted so good! Pinch of Nom by Kate Allinson and Kay Featherstone – the UK’s fastest-selling book of all time – proves that dieting should never be a barrier to good food.

Pinch of Nom contains 100 home-style recipes, 33 of which are vegetarian. The recipes are aimed at both novice and experienced home-cooks, and the food is so delicious you’ll never guess the calorie count.

Our featured recipe is a burger – yes, a veggie one. You can’t beat a good veggie burger. The very best are substantial and tasty and, if you’re a meat-eater, you don’t even miss the meat.

The addition of a small amount of Parmesan gives these burgers a fantastic sharp, rich taste. Serve with a large salad and enjoy!

Veggie Burgers: serves 4; 118 kcal per serving

Ingredients

220g medium potatoes, peeled and diced

Low-calorie cooking spray

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 medium carrot, grated

50g green beans, trimmed and finely chopped

50g cauliflower florets, finely chopped

50g broccoli florets, finely chopped

50g frozen peas

50g sweetcorn kernels (tinned and drained, or frozen)

Handful of fresh parsley, chopped

30g Parmesan (or vegetarian hard cheese)

To serve (optional)

4 wholemeal burger buns

Lettuce leaves

Sweet Potato Rostis with Sour Cream and Chive Dip

Instructions

  1. Cook the potatoes in a pan of boiling salted water until soft, then drain well and mash with a hand-held masher or fork.
  2. Spray a large frying pan with some low-calorie cooking spray and place over a medium heat. Add the garlic and all the vegetables (except the peas and sweetcorn) and cook for 5 minutes, stirring so they don’t start to colour. Add the peas and sweetcorn and cook for another 2–3 minutes.
  3. Mix the mashed potato and vegetables together in a bowl, then stir in the chopped parsley and Parmesan.
  4. Divide the mixture into four equal pieces, and form each piece into a burger shape. (You can freeze the burgers at this point for cooking on another day. Thoroughly defrost the burgers before cooking.)
  5. Spray a frying pan with some low-calorie cooking spray and place over a medium heat. Add the burgers and cook for 5 minutes or until they are golden brown on the bottom, then turn them carefully and cook for another few minutes. When the other side is golden brown, remove from the heat and serve the burgers on their own, in a wholemeal roll packed with salad, or with Sweet Potato Rostis. ML

Kate Allinson and Kay Featherstone owned a restaurant together in The Wirral, in North West England, where Kate was head chef. Together they created the Pinch of Nom blog with the aim of teaching people how to cook. They began sharing healthy, slimming recipes and today Pinch of Nom is the UK’s most-visited food blog with an active and engaged online community of over 1.5 million followers.

Visit The Reading List for South African book news – including recipes! – daily.

Gallery

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→Payment options

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

South Africa

HSF calls on ConCourt to resolve outstanding Absa/Bankorp judgment in light of challenges to Public Protector reports

By Marianne Thamm

LILIESLEAF RAID RECALLED

Motlanthe: We need selfless leaders, not ones who steal from the poor

Greg Nicolson
54 mins ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Failure to interview Mogajane casts doubt on Mkhwebane’s finding that Gordhan deliberately lied to Parliament

Pierre De Vos
1 hour ago
6 mins

Newsdeck

R&B singer R. Kelly arrested in Chicago, reportedly on federal sex-crime charges

Reuters 1 hour ago

Newsdeck

Zuma confirms Zondo commission appearance, but will he testify?

News24 2 hours ago

Newsdeck

‘It is done, there is nothing more I can say’ – Phumzile Dube’s mom on Duduzane Zuma’s acquittal

Daily Maverick 2 hours ago

Newsdeck

Sudan’s Rulers Hunt for Rogue Officers After Failed Coup Bid

Bloomberg 11 hours ago

PARLIAMENTARY NOTEBOOK

EFF’s ‘Fascist Populism’ trumped by rare cross-party unity
Marianne Merten 15 hours ago
5 mins

Sylvester Stallone speaks the way he does due to a partial paralysis of the face that occurred during his birth.

In the Dock

‘Not Guilty’ – Court pronounces on Duduzane Zuma culpable homicide charge

Bheki C. Simelane 1 hour ago
4 mins

EDUCATION BUDGET VOTE

Nzimande focuses education budget on student accommodation, new colleges, 4IR

Tessa Knight
1 hour ago
4 mins

GROUNDUP

GroundUp: Township youths build exquisite sculpture

Ashraf Hendricks
1 hour ago
4 mins

Business Maverick

New PIC interim board: A big win for workers, trade unions

Ray Mahlaka
12 hours ago
3 mins

Our Burning Planet

Climate realpolitik: South Africa’s ‘secret’ and ‘confidential’ slide to the wrong side of history

Kevin Bloom
15 hours ago
10 mins