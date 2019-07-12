Pan Macmillan/Composite: The Reading List

Slimming food has never tasted so good! Pinch of Nom by Kate Allinson and Kay Featherstone – the UK’s fastest-selling book of all time – proves that dieting should never be a barrier to good food.

Pinch of Nom contains 100 home-style recipes, 33 of which are vegetarian. The recipes are aimed at both novice and experienced home-cooks, and the food is so delicious you’ll never guess the calorie count.

Our featured recipe is a burger – yes, a veggie one. You can’t beat a good veggie burger. The very best are substantial and tasty and, if you’re a meat-eater, you don’t even miss the meat.

The addition of a small amount of Parmesan gives these burgers a fantastic sharp, rich taste. Serve with a large salad and enjoy!

Veggie Burgers: serves 4; 118 kcal per serving

Ingredients

220g medium potatoes, peeled and diced

Low-calorie cooking spray

2 garlic cloves, crushed

1 medium carrot, grated

50g green beans, trimmed and finely chopped

50g cauliflower florets, finely chopped

50g broccoli florets, finely chopped

50g frozen peas

50g sweetcorn kernels (tinned and drained, or frozen)

Handful of fresh parsley, chopped

30g Parmesan (or vegetarian hard cheese)

To serve (optional)

4 wholemeal burger buns

Lettuce leaves

Instructions

Cook the potatoes in a pan of boiling salted water until soft, then drain well and mash with a hand-held masher or fork. Spray a large frying pan with some low-calorie cooking spray and place over a medium heat. Add the garlic and all the vegetables (except the peas and sweetcorn) and cook for 5 minutes, stirring so they don’t start to colour. Add the peas and sweetcorn and cook for another 2–3 minutes. Mix the mashed potato and vegetables together in a bowl, then stir in the chopped parsley and Parmesan. Divide the mixture into four equal pieces, and form each piece into a burger shape. (You can freeze the burgers at this point for cooking on another day. Thoroughly defrost the burgers before cooking.) Spray a frying pan with some low-calorie cooking spray and place over a medium heat. Add the burgers and cook for 5 minutes or until they are golden brown on the bottom, then turn them carefully and cook for another few minutes. When the other side is golden brown, remove from the heat and serve the burgers on their own, in a wholemeal roll packed with salad, or with Sweet Potato Rostis. ML

Kate Allinson and Kay Featherstone owned a restaurant together in The Wirral, in North West England, where Kate was head chef. Together they created the Pinch of Nom blog with the aim of teaching people how to cook. They began sharing healthy, slimming recipes and today Pinch of Nom is the UK’s most-visited food blog with an active and engaged online community of over 1.5 million followers.

