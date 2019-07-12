Pani puri at Van de Linde restaurant in Linden, Johannesburg. Photo: Grant Bushby

No longer ‘Boere Houghton’, today Linden with its wide, tree-lined avenues is a cosmopolitan culinary hub in the mould of Parkhurst, Melville and Parktown North.

Linden, called “Boere Houghton” not so long ago, still has a charming small-town feel, even though the high streets of 7th Street and 4th Avenue now boast a number of eateries. Van Der Linde restaurant is the acknowledged cherry on top of the Linden tree.

Not too far from Van Der Linde you’ll find a slew of other cool spots, including A la Bouffe with its French fare by chef-patron Romuald Denesie, with a pedigree that includes working in Michelin-starred French restaurants; Emma Chen’s cool noodle bar PRON, the pastries and coffees at The Argentinian, and the on-trend and popular Fat Zebra.

Van Der Linde restaurant’s Amori Burger was raised in an Afrikaans household; her sweetest memories are that of life on the family farm in North West, and certainly, food.

“After I had left home, December holidays were always spent on the farm. We were constantly busy: milking cows in the mornings, for instance; harvesting veggies. I can still smell the biscuits we’d bake after breakfast. Then there were so many other tasks like making sausages.

“My gran was a brilliant cook and as we also learned from her, made everything herself. She had massive vegetable gardens and fruit groves. We had dairy and even a butchery.

“And of course there was the heart of it all: a huge farmhouse kitchen with a 16-seater table, with the whole family feasting at Christmas.”

At the same time, back then Linden was a fragrant farmland with peach trees, cherry orchards – and any farm girl’s paradise.

The suburb was named after its founder, farmer Johannes van der Linde who, along with his family, bought the land in 1898. By 1934 approximately 350 families lived in the area.

Now an upmarket guesthouse, the original farmhouse that is now Van Der Linde still exists, extensively restored to its former glory when it was built around 114 years ago.

Chef Burger is a popular Afrikaans TV personality and knows how to engage her audience.

“My memories of farm life have inspired what I do here.”

And indeed, there’s an abundance of fresh produce, and that pervading fragrance of freshly-baked croissants, bagels and sourdough bread.

The menu Burger’s designed is a well-executed, designer-take on dishes that promise history and deliver a fresh take.

“We have classics with a twist and some daring and interesting flavours,” she says.

I swooned when I went to Van Der Linde: I had a perfectly-pink-in-the-middle rack of lamb with tonnato (tuna) sauce. Then again, when the gal next to me tucked into the homemade ravioli with black truffle butter, sautéed mushrooms and Grana Padano, I almost fainted with envy.

I am also overcome (in a good way) when I have garlic. Burrata – the outer shell mozzarella and the inside, heavenly stracciattela and cream – with confit garlic and charred grapes. This, perhaps as afters, as one should have this. Or perhaps as a starter – and just because it might melt in my mouth.

Of course they have all sorts of meatery and fishery dishes and, as it is Burger’s side-passion, also vegetariany.

There’s a vegan menu that she pays as much attention to as she does to the regular one: harissa paneer with roasted pumpkin breyani and fried curry leaves; she also prepares a dish of delicious roasted cauliflower (my favourite) with savoury green pesto and citrus.

Here’s another thing about Burger I adore: she loves cabbage.

“You can pickle it, grill it, braise it and bake it. It is often overlooked as a cheap and not very tasty vegetable – but it is what you do to it that makes it incredible. And so many countries have cabbage staples – sauerkraut, coleslaw, kimchi… The list is long.”

Amori Burger personifies sensuality – she radiates what life around food should be about: taste and flavour, sight, sound; and of course passion.

Her favourite book is Knuppeldik aan Koningskos written by the wives of the Pretoria Police Officers’ Club which, she says, she stole from her mother when she was studying culinary arts at the Silwood School of Cookery in Cape Town, and is now dog-eared from use. (Fit for a King is the English title; as it often happens, there are words and expressions in Afrikaans that are simply untranslatable – “knuppeldik” is one. In essence, it means having had so much to eat that one can do no more: “satiated” might come close.

Despite Linden’s transformation into the tree-lined, cosmopolitan, culinary hub it has become, the charming farmland-feel is still there. DM

VDL is open for breakfast, lunch and dinner Tuesday to Saturday and for breakfast and lunch on Sundays and Mondays. Phone: 010 594 5443

The Farmhouse Guest House: Phone: 011 782 1750

Other eateries

A la Bouffe

Family-run, offering French dishes courtesy multi-award-winning chef-patron Romuald Denesie.

Phone: 081 316 5864 / 011 888 8004

The Argentinian

Charming and unpretentious, it is a bakery that serves a range of deliciousness that marries perfectly with excellent coffee.

Phone: 011 888 9759

Cheese Gourmet

A wide and well-selected range of local and international cheeses. Linger for coffee and a slice of their legendary cheesecake. (See Nikita Singh’s piece on this)

Phone: 011 888 5384

The Fat Zebra

Breakfast, lunch and wine-paired dinners; innovative menu, always fresh ingredients.

Phone: 082 469 5757

PRON (People’s Republic of Noodles)

Trendy noodle bar where owner Emma Chen makes the food she grew up eating in North China.

Phone: 011 782 1736

The Whippet Coffee Company

Popular; delicious breakfasts, lunches. Coffees and boutique teas.

Phone: 011 782 7310

Research with thanks to: SAHistory.org.za / Gauteng.net / lucilledavie.co.za

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

Gwynne Conlyn Follow Save More