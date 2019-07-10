Cape Town - Former Springbok wing James Small died on Wednesday after suffering a heart attack.

He was 50.

According to a statement released by SA Rugby, Small was rushed to hospital in Johannesburg on Tuesday night after suffering from a suspected heart attack.

SA Rugby president Mark Alexander passed on his condolences to Small’s family and friends.

“James, as a member of the triumphant Rugby World Cup squad from 1995, will always have a special place in the hearts and minds of the South African public and we were devastated to hear of his passing,” said Alexander.

“He always played with the type of passion and courage that encapsulate what Springbok rugby stands for, and he lived his life in the same way.

“At 50 years old, James Small died too young. Our thoughts and condolences are with his family and friends during this very sad time.” Small played 47 Tests for the Springboks between 1992 and 1997 and scored 20 tries.He represented the Lions (formerly Transvaal), Sharks and Western Province at provincial level.He was also part of the Springbok team that won the 1995 Rugby World Cup on home soil.Small is the third member of that Springbok team to have died – Ruben Kruger died from brain cancer in 2010 and Joost van der Westhuizen from motor neurone disease in 2017.

Sport24

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

News24 Follow Save More