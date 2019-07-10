Newsdeck

Nigeria grab late winner against South Africa to reach semi-finals

By Reuters 10 July 2019

Nigeria sneaked into the Africa Cup of Nations semi-finals when William Troost Ekong scored with one minute remaining to give them a 2-1 win over a gallant South Africa as the tournament served up more drama on Wednesday.

Troost Ekong turned the ball in with his knee from a corner just as Nigeria seemed to be in danger of throwing away a game they dominated for more than an hour.

Samuel Chukwueze, recalled to the side after missing the previous round, put the Super Eagles in front when he scored at the second attempt in the 27th minute.

Nigeria stayed in control, missed chances and paid the price when Bongani Zungu headed an equaliser in the 71st minute with South Africa’s first shot on target. The goal was initially ruled offside but then awarded after a VAR check — the first major intervention by technology since it was introduced for the quarter-finals. (Writing by Brian Homewood Editing by Christian Radnedge)

Gallery

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→Payment options

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

GORDHAN VS MKHWEBANE

Defender Pravin comes out guns blazing against Protector Busisiwe — and he’s not firing blanks

By Rebecca Davis

OPINIONISTA

Is it time for the Constitutional Court to review its ruling on the powers of the Public Protector?

Oscar Van Heerden
4 mins ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

No permit required: A democratic SA allows all its citizens the right to peaceful protest

Axolile Notywala
9 mins ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

Springbok legend James Small dies

News24 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Taps run dry in Mpumalanga villages as they await the completion of a R14m water project

News24 10 hours ago

Newsdeck

ANC votes for Tshwane budget, but closes door on partnership with DA

News24 10 hours ago

Newsdeck

Bookies: It will be close, but Bafana will lose…

News24 10 hours ago

Business Maverick

PIC Inquiry: Dan Matjila – The funding middleman between the ANC and PIC beneficiaries
Ray Mahlaka 7 hours ago
3 mins

"(O)ur honeymoon will shine our life long: it's beams will only fade over your grave or mine." ~ Charlotte Brontë

REBUILDING THE NPA

Shamila Batohi maps the road from ‘massive credibility challenge’ to sustainable ethical institution with integrity

Marianne Merten 23 hours ago
5 mins

PIC INQUIRY ANALYSIS

Dan Matjila – the PIC’s one-man wrecking ball (with a little help from Brian Molefe)

Sikonathi Mantshatsha
23 hours ago
7 mins

NEW FRAME

The challenges of bicycle commuting in car-crazy Joburg

Dennis Webster for New Frame
9 hours ago
6 mins

SARS UNIT SAGA

Gordhan seeks a slew of interdicts to halt enforcement of the Public Protector’s remedial actions

Ferial Haffajee
07 JUL
4 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

Analysis: The riddle of Bruce Koloane, the Waterkloof saga’s most dependable fall guy

Rebecca Davis
23 hours ago
6 mins