Newsdeck

Jay-Z goes into the marijuana business

By Reuters 10 July 2019
Caption
epa07623560 (FILE) - Music mogul Jay-Z watches game five of the American League Division Series playoffs between the New York Yankees and the Detroit Tigers at Yankees Stadium in the Bronx, New York, USA, 06 October 2011 (reissued 04 June 2019). According to media reports, Jay-Z has accumulated a fortune that surpassed 1 billion US dollar, becoming the first hip-hop artist to do so. His assets include real estate, investments in art, and stakes in liquor, fashion and music streaming companies. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

LOS ANGELES, July 9 (Reuters) - Billionaire rapper Jay-Z is entering the fast-growing cannabis industry, taking a role with California company Caliva as a strategist.

Privately owned Caliva, formed in San Jose in 2015, said on Tuesday that Jay-Z had entered a long-term partnership in which he will focus on outreach and the creative direction of the company.

The rapper, whose formal title with Caliva will be chief brand strategist, will also further his social justice efforts by increasing job training for former prisoners as well as fostering quality and fairness in the development of the legal marijuana industry, the company said in a statement.

“We want to create something amazing, have fun in the process, do good and bring people along the way,” the rapper said in a statement.

Jay-Z earlier this year helped to launch a criminal justice group called the Reform Alliance with a goal of helping to get 1 million Americans out of jail and on probation or parole in the next five years.

Jay-Z, 49, who is married to R&B artist Beyonce, was named by Forbes magazine in June as the first hip-hop artist to become a billionaire thanks to investments in clothing, champagne, ride-hailing service Uber and his Roc Nation entertainment company.

He is the latest celebrity to get into the marijuana business as its legalization for recreational use has spread to 11 U.S. states, including California.

Rapper Snoop Dogg has his own brand, Leafs by Snoop, and actress Whoopi Goldberg in 2016 launched a line of medical marijuana products aimed at providing relief from menstrual cramps. (Reporting by Jill Serjeant; Editing by Cynthia Osterman)

Gallery

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→Payment options

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

REBUILDING THE NPA

Shamila Batohi maps the road from ‘massive credibility challenge’ to sustainable ethical institution with integrity

By Marianne Merten

PIC INQUIRY ANALYSIS

Dan Matjila – the PIC’s one-man wrecking ball (with a little help from Brian Molefe)

Sikonathi Mantshatsha
7 hours ago
7 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

Analysis: The riddle of Bruce Koloane, the Waterkloof saga’s most dependable fall guy

Rebecca Davis
7 hours ago
6 mins

Newsdeck

Obamacare Mess Irks Judges. It’s Complicated, U.S. Lawyer Admits

Reuters 2 hours ago

Newsdeck

Jay-Z goes into the marijuana business

Reuters 2 hours ago

Newsdeck

Serena thrills as ‘Dream Team’ turn mean machine at Wimbledon

Reuters 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Rapper Nicki Minaj pulls out of controversial Saudi Arabia concert

Reuters 9 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK:

PIC Inquiry: Gigaba implicated in hand-picking PIC board members at the height of State Capture
Ray Mahlaka 7 hours ago
3 mins

"(O)ur honeymoon will shine our life long: it's beams will only fade over your grave or mine." ~ Charlotte Brontë

DAYS OF ZONDO

I lied about Zuma involvement in Waterkloof, Bruce Koloane claims

Rebecca Davis 17 hours ago
4 mins

NEWSFLASH

Johan Booysen: ‘I feel vindicated’ as NPA drops charges

Greg Nicolson
17 hours ago
3 mins

RAIL FAIL

Fikile Mbalula promises less jaw-jaw and more war-war on safer rail transport

Suné Payne
7 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

FIFA to pump millions into South Africa and kickstart amateur football economy

Craig Rivett
8 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Letter to the president: We must act now on the empowerment of women

Cillia Molomo-Mphephu
6 hours ago
12 mins