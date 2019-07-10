Newsdeck

Bookies: It will be close, but Bafana will lose…

By News24 10 July 2019
Caption
Thembinkosi Lorch of South Africa celebrates goal with teammates during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Finals last 16 match between Egypt and South Africa at Cairo International Stadium, Cairo, Egypt, 06 July 2019. EPA/Samuel Shivambu

Cape Town - Bafana Bafana's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign will end in the quarter-finals against Nigeria , if bookmakers are to be believed...

Bafana stumbled their way through the group phase, losing to Morocco and Ivory Coast. The three points earned from a narrow victory over neighbours Namibia was enough to see them sneak into the last 16 stage as, literally, the 16th team.

Stuart Baxter’s charges then shocked the football world with a vastly improved performance against hosts Egypt.

On Wednesday (21:00 SA time), a quarter-final clash awaits against Nigeria, a side Bafana have faced on two previous occasions at AFCON level – and have lost both.

Furthermore, they have failed to even score a goal against the Super Eagles, losing 2-0 in semi-finals in 2000 and 4-0 in the group stage in 2004.

Leading SA bookies Sportingbet have installed Nigeria as 11/10 favourites, with Bafana on offer at 16/5 . The draw after 90 minutes is available at 2/1 .

