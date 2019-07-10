Cape Town - Bafana Bafana's 2019 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) campaign will end in the quarter-finals against Nigeria , if bookmakers are to be believed...

Bafana stumbled their way through the group phase, losing to Morocco and Ivory Coast. The three points earned from a narrow victory over neighbours Namibia was enough to see them sneak into the last 16 stage as, literally, the 16th team.

Stuart Baxter’s charges then shocked the football world with a vastly improved performance against hosts Egypt.

On Wednesday (21:00 SA time), a quarter-final clash awaits against Nigeria, a side Bafana have faced on two previous occasions at AFCON level – and have lost both.

Furthermore, they have failed to even score a goal against the Super Eagles, losing 2-0 in semi-finals in 2000 and 4-0 in the group stage in 2004.

Leading SA bookies Sportingbet have installed Nigeria as 11/10 favourites, with Bafana on offer at 16/5 . The draw after 90 minutes is available at 2/1 .

