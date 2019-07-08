JUSTICE FOR ALL

We the people must heal South Africa, says Boesak

By Alicestine October 8 July 2019

Struggle activist and theologian Dr Allan Boesak called on all South Africans to use their agency as citizens to claim back their pride in the country. Boseak delivered a memorial lecture at the District Six Museum on Saturday 6 July in celebration of the contribution to the law in South Africa of the late minister of justice Dullah Omar and the late Judge Essa Moosa. (Photo: Gallo Images / Beeld / Alet Pretorius)

South Africans were reminded by Dr Allan Boesak not to think that the state of the ANC is the measure of where we are as a nation.

This article was first published by ParlyBeat

Struggle activist and theologian Dr Allan Boesak gave a memorial lecture at the District Six Museum on Saturday 6 July in celebration of the late minister of justice Dullah Omar and the late Judge Essa Moosa’s contribution to the law in South Africa.

Former minister of finance Trevor Manuel and Judge Siraj Desai were among the guests. Boesak called on all South Africans to use their agency as citizens to claim back their pride in the country.

His speech centred around what it means to be proudly South African today, as well as the values of servanthood demonstrated by the two stalwarts. These values, he suggested, should underpin leadership.

In an interview after the speech, he told the digital newsletter Parlybeat that President Cyril Ramaphosa and the ANC must take up as a priority the principles of leadership espoused by the two late Struggle stalwarts Omar and Moosa – not just for the country but also for their organisation.

The ANC is in no position right now to say to the people ‘Be like us’. We as the people must raise a new standard. We must raise a new way of living. We must raise a new set of goals and priorities and take our agency into our own hands as we used to do. And we must say to the government: ‘If you want to save yourself, you better follow us’,” said Boesak.

We have sat back for too long. We have moaned and groaned for too long. I believe what has been happening over the last years – and whatever is wrong in this country – can be put right by the people of this country.”

Boesak said Omar and Moosa “personified and defined what should be unabashedly striven for and held up as a gold standard for us in our lives and the life of our nation – patriotism undefiled by cynicism, comradeship elevated by companionship, friendship purified by fire, political commitment layered with personal integrity, love for our people bridled by love for compassionate justice. That is what it means to be proudly South African.”

Boesak told the packed foyer of the District Six Museum that “proudly South African has lost its glitter”. He said for some South Africans the concept of being proudly South African is a bitter-sweet joke, considering the levels of corruption today.

According to Boesak the “culture of corruption, the mindless self-indulgence of some of the rich and powerful and the instant gratification and deception that we now call State Capture is simply a symptom of a deeper sickness of the disdain for the poor”.

Boesak was a co-founder of the anti-apartheid mass movement, the United Democratic Front, and a leader of the ANC in the Western Cape. In 1999, he was jailed for misappropriation of funds, in what he claimed was a travesty of justice. He was pardoned in 2001 after spending a year in jail.

He said throughout the course of their lives, Omar and Moosa were often distressed when they saw wrongs that they could not right, or injustice they could not fight or change.

And how we need such distress today, because that is a noble distress. It is noble because it is a distress not about themselves or their need or what they thought they deserve, but about others – the vulnerable, the defenceless and the powerless.”

Boesak said today we are more likely to find distress about some form of “entitlement not being satisfied, about greed uncovered too soon, about self-interest prematurely thwarted or about power exposed as abuse”.

Omar and Moosa, he said, understood that the struggle is nothing without the people.

That means you honour their lives, you honour their sacrifices and you give them not what you think they need, but what they deserve. If President Ramaphosa takes that up and makes that the priority of his own government, we will do well. But he must remember that without justice, any government will just be a gang of thugs.” DM

Gallery

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→Payment options

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

SARS UNIT SAGA

Gordhan seeks a slew of interdicts to halt enforcement of the Public Protector’s remedial actions

By Ferial Haffajee

Sponsored Content

The DAVINCI: Where Africa’s leaders choose to meet

DAVINCI
50 mins ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK: ANALYSIS

A European is likely to lead the IMF again — and calls for change this time round are more muted

Ed Stoddard
3 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

Afghans, Taliban talk in Qatar about peace as war rages at home

Reuters 40 mins ago

Newsdeck

Trump attacks British ambassador, takes swipe at UK PM May

Reuters 1 hour ago

Newsdeck

We don’t need the police anymore – anger after Philippi East’s bloody weekend

News24 8 hours ago

Newsdeck

Soccer-Former coach says army officer should lead Egyptian football federation

Reuters 8 hours ago

JUSTICE FOR ALL

We the people must heal South Africa, says Boesak
Alicestine October 3 hours ago
3 mins

Sushi is traditionally eaten by hand and not with chopsticks.

DAYS OF ZONDO

Newsflash: Guptas permitted to land at Waterkloof in 2013 due to ‘misunderstanding’, Zondo hears

Rebecca Davis 7 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Let’s look at the facts and note the legal flaws in the Public Protector’s report

Pierre De Vos
4 hours ago
7 mins

ANALYSIS

Public Protector vs Pravin Gordhan: It is also a matter of perception

Stephen Grootes
23 hours ago
5 mins

AFCON

Bafana Bafana find their mojo in Egypt

Antoinette Muller
07 JUL
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Senior bureaucrats should act like the ‘Talented Tenth’, not politicians’ ball boys

Busani Ngcaweni
8 hours ago
5 mins