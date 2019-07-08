Long touted as Africa’s richest square mile, Sandton continues to hold the title as Southern Africa’s business hub. It's a title that is closely tied to its centrality, amenities and real estate, such as The DAVINCI Hotel & Suites, which makes this “suburb within a city” feel like home.

Developers long to stake a claim in Sandton, but, by now, the densely populated area is all sewn up, and the prime areas nestled around sought after Nelson Mandela Square all currently belong to a host of Legacy hotels and properties.

Breaking ground in 2010, The DAVINCI shattered the mould of what a hotel is thought to be. A mixed-use development, this magnificent and timeless property boasts apartments, hotel rooms, a mall, a gym and spa, swimming pool, multiple function and conference areas, boardrooms, an exquisite restaurant and whisky and cigar lounge.

Business meets pleasure

The allure of The DAVINCI can be attributed to the fact that it caters to every whim of the busy executive. From a convenience standpoint it is within walking distance from the Gautrain, offering concierge pick-ups and drop offs to the station.

While it is also adjacent to the Sandton Convention centre, it also offers bespoke conferencing venues run by a dedicated conferencing team, who will work out a tailored package for your business. Conference packages can be tailored around the room you elect to host your event in. You can book a highly tailored executive roundtable, or even a 120-seat, cinema-style set up.

“We have created the perfect combination between functional and luxury workspace and luxury lifestyle. As a result, it is not uncommon to meet the same travelling business people using the lounge as a work area, hosting a lunch meeting at the Maximillien restaurant, enjoying a night cap in the Maxim lounge and then staying the night. We have become a regular stop over for many of our guests and play host to some of Africa’s most powerful business people,” said Andrew van Hasselt, General Manager at The DAVINCI Hotel & Suites.

With all the trappings of a five-star property, the hotel is itself a masterful artwork. Its black and white palette; the artworks that adorn the halls, the walls, the lifts, the lobby⁠—and every apartment and hotel room⁠—have been specifically picked from a canvas of African artists and designers to create a signature look and feel.

Here, names like Stephen Falcke, Mbongeni Buthelezi, Gerhard and Anthony of Ceramic Matters, Bron Stofberg, Molefe Thwala, Hloni Mashaba and Uelli Goestelli, take centre stage on what is widely considered the “Gallery that is The DAVINCI”.

Gastronomic delights

A firm culinary favourite for the established foodie and the discerning palate is the New York Bistro-inspired Maximillien restaurant, with a menu that offers the finest in fresh ingredients and only the top cuts of meat. The Maximillien team are not afraid of the “flamboyant” and host a range of events for business and entertainment, termed: “dining with a difference” and “events with a difference”. The signature chocolate dome dessert is a thing of legend and is asked for by name—often before the main meal is ordered (we promise not to judge).

Another favourite for after work meet-ups, intimate meetings and negotiations, is the Maxim Lounge. The most exclusive whisky lounge in the Sandton area, the lounge has cozy seating areas and is famed for its expansive range of single malt whiskies for tasting, from all corners of the world. For after-conference events, you can book a whisky pairing menu prepared by the chefs from the Maximillien, specifically tailored to your selection of choice.

Stay a night, stay forever

The DAVINCI was one of the first developments in the area to understand the winning combination of apartment suites for long-term rental and a hotel in the Sandton area for short-term rental. This has proven to be exceptionally popular amongst business people looking for their own home away from home while in Johannesburg on extended periods of business.

Notably the DAVINCI has also created a host of healthier lifestyle options for its guests, taking cognisance of the fact that business executives want to stay healthy, even when they are travelling. This concept of healthy living and eating extends across the facility’s offerings and there are myriad healthier conferencing catering alternatives, a Pro-Cook home-cooked meal option for apartment guests, and a range of healthy meals on all of its menus.

This is also carried through its gym and spa. Unlike many hotels that hide a treadmill and a walker in the basement, the gym and spa take centre stage at the DAVINCI and are a hive of activity in the early mornings and later afternoons, when guests get those endorphins pumping to take on the day.

Your business lifestyle

“It is easy to be excited about this property. We have so much on offer and the space itself is extraordinary. We really are a hotel for the modern business person catering for the heart, body and mind. We look beyond just creating a comfortable place for someone to stay, we aim to offer a lifestyle package that puts all of the amenities you need at your fingertips. In fact, some could argue that once you have checked in – there is very little reason to have to leave,” said van Hasselt. DM

For more information contact the hotel on 011 292 7000 / [email protected]

