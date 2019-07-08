Newsdeck

Soccer-Former coach says army officer should lead Egyptian football federation

By Reuters 8 July 2019
Caption
Coach Stuart Baxter (L) embraces Thembinkosi Lorch as Bongani Zungu (R) smiles in celebration during the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations Finals Last 16 football match between Egypt and South Africa at the Cairo International Stadium, Cairo, Egypt, 06 July 2019. EPA-EFE/Gavin Barker

CAIRO, July 8 (Reuters) - A former Egypt coach called for a military officer to head the Egyptian Football Federation (EFA) after the host nation was knocked out of the Africa Cup of Nations.

By Mahmoud Mourad

Egypt’s 1-0 loss to South Africa on Saturday led to an immediate purge of Egyptian football officials, taking the gloss off a high-prestige event which Egypt volunteered to host at short notice after Cameroon was stripped of the competition.

“This timing needs discipline that will be found only in the army,” Farouk Gaafar, who led the Pharaohs in 1996-1997, told a talk show on Sunday evening.

Asked by the presenter whether a military official should preside over the football federation, Gafaar said; “Of course”, adding that the country’s soccer administration needed “an iron fist” to be restructured.

“I haven’t seen discipline like in the armed forces,” said Gaafar, who once coached an Egyptian club run by the military.

Analysts say Egypt’s military has been consolidating its expansive role in the country since President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi came to power in 2014.

The then-military chief led the 2013 overthrow of Egypt’s first freely elected president, Mohamed Mursi of the Muslim Brotherhood, after mass protests against his rule.

In May, after a train crash at Cairo’s main station left more than 20 dead, Sisi appointed military General Kamel al-Wazir as transport minister.

A comic (meme) circulated on social media showing Sisi greeting al-Wazir and asking him “Do you know about football coaching?”.

EFA President Hany Abo Rida resigned hours after the South Africa defeat, simultaneously sacking the team’s Mexican coach Javier Aguirre and his assistants. He also called on EFA’s board members to resign and most have done so.

Local media reported that authorities are investigating administrative and financial violations committed by the national football federation.

(Reporting and writing by Mahmoud Mourad; Editing by Yousef Saba and Ed Osmond)

Gallery

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→Payment options

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

SARS UNIT SAGA

Gordhan seeks a slew of interdicts to halt enforcement of the Public Protector’s remedial actions

By Ferial Haffajee

ANALYSIS

Public Protector vs Pravin Gordhan: It is also a matter of perception

Stephen Grootes
15 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Senior bureaucrats should act like the ‘Talented Tenth’, not politicians’ ball boys

Busani Ngcaweni
19 mins ago
5 mins

Newsdeck

We don’t need the police anymore – anger after Philippi East’s bloody weekend

News24 9 mins ago

Newsdeck

Soccer-Former coach says army officer should lead Egyptian football federation

Reuters 17 mins ago

Newsdeck

Congolese army fires in the air during protest near Glencore plant

Reuters 24 mins ago

Newsdeck

Iran ratchets up tensions with higher enrichment, draws warnings

Reuters 10 hours ago

AFCON

Bafana Bafana find their mojo in Egypt
Antoinette Muller 19 hours ago
4 mins

Sushi is traditionally eaten by hand and not with chopsticks.

GROUNDUP PHOTO ESSAY

Life in Plastic City is hard, but being an immigrant makes it worse

Kimberly Mutandiro for GroundUp 26 mins ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

The e-toll impasse – square pegs, round holes and ostrich mentality

Wayne Duvenage
15 hours ago
5 mins

ZAPIRO

Obversions

Zapiro
06 JUL

TRIBUTE

Scholar Peter Hudson, bearer of emancipatory knowledge

Raymond Suttner
23 hours ago
9 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET OP-ED

Falling back in awe of our ancestors

Leonie Joubert
16 hours ago
8 mins