The week in pictures – 07 July 2019

By Maverick Life Editors 7 July 2019

epa07691845 A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2019/20 Haute Couture collection by Lebanese designer Elie Saab during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 03 July 2019. The presentation of the Haute Couture collections runs from 30 June to 04 July. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

The focus of the week shifts back to fashion as we saw Paris Fashion Week Haute Couture taking place from 30 June to 04 July shining a spotlight on luxury designer brands including Valentino, Dior and Chanel. Italian luxury fashion house Fendi held a fashion show in tribute to its former creative director and visionary Karl Lagerfeld in Rome. Meanwhile, in Berlin, the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week featured Spring Summer 2020 collections; on show, bold colours, embellishments, embroidery and larger-than-life accessories. Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week Madrid starts 5 July and ends on 10 July.

A model presents a creation by Austrian designer Marina Hoermanseder during the Fashion Week in Berlin, Germany, 04 July 2019. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
Models present creations of the design label Riani during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Berlin, Germany, 03 July 2019. The Spring/Summer 2020 collections are presented at the MBFW Berlin from 01 to 03 July. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
Models present creations by Austrian designer Lena Hoschek during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Berlin, Germany, 03 July 2019. The Spring/Summer 2020 collections are presented at the MBFW Berlin from 01 to 03 July. EPA-EFE/FILIP SINGER
A model presents a creation by Austrian designer Rebekka Ruetz during the Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week in Berlin, Germany, 03 July 2019. The Spring/Summer 2020 collections are presented at the MBFW Berlin from 01 to 03 July. EPA-EFE/CLEMENS BILAN
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2019/20 Haute Couture collection by Italian fashion designer Pierpaolo Piccioli for Valentino fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 03 July 2019. The presentation of the Haute Couture collections runs from 30 June to 04 July. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2019/20 Haute Couture collection by French designer Jean Paul Gaultier during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 03 July 2019. The presentation of the Haute Couture collections runs from 30 June to 04 July. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2019/20 Haute Couture collection by Lebanese designer Elie Saab during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 03 July 2019. The presentation of the Haute Couture collections runs from 30 June to 04 July. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2019/20 Haute Couture collection by French designer Stephane Rolland during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 02 July 2019. The presentation of the Haute Couture collections runs from 30 June to 04 July. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
A model presents creations from the Fall/Winter 2019/2020 Haute Couture collection by Australian designer Toni Maticevski during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 02 July 2019. The presentation of the Haute Couture collections runs from 30 June to 04 July 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG
Models present creations from the Fall/Winter 2019/20 Haute Couture collection by French designer Virginie Viard for Chanel fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 02 July 2019. The presentation of the Haute Couture collections runs from 30 June to 04 July. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
US model Kaia Gerber present creations from the Fall/Winter 2019/20 Haute Couture collection by French designer Virginie Viard for Chanel fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 02 July 2019. The presentation of the Haute Couture collections runs from 30 June to 04 July. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2019/20 Haute Couture collection by Azzaro fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 01 July 2019. The presentation of the Haute Couture collections runs from 30 June to 04 July. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2019/20 Haute Couture collection by Italian designer Maria Grazia Chiuri for Christian Dior fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 01 July 2019. The presentation of the Haute Couture collections runs from 30 June to 04 July. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
A model presents a creation from the Fall/Winter 2019/20 Haute Couture collection by US designer Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 01 July 2019. The presentation of the Haute Couture collections runs from 30 June to 04 July. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
