Business Maverick

Friday, July 5: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

By Bloomberg 5 July 2019
Caption
Top Bhartya Janta party (BJP) leader and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi waves to his supporters during a road show in Varanasi, Uttar Pradesh, India, 25 April 2019 (reissued 23 May 2019). According to reports, Modi's BJP party has won the Indian elections. EPA-EFE/PRABHAT KUMAR VERMA

Deutsche Bank will start telling U.S. employees about widespread job cuts on Monday. The seized supertanker has sparked a diplomatic spat between the U.K. and Iran. And an earthquake hit Southern California. Here are some of the things people in markets are talking about today.

Supertanker Seized

The U.K. and Iran are embroiled in a diplomatic dispute after British Royal Marines and Gibraltarian police seized a supertanker carrying Iranian oil to Syria in violation of sanctions. Iran said the action off Gibraltar was illegal and summoned the British ambassador to the Foreign Ministry in Tehran. It comes as the U.K., France and Germany try to stop Iran walking away from the nuclear deal.

Stocks Muted

Asian stocks looked set for a muted start to trading with no direction from their U.S. counterparts thanks to the American holiday. The dollar was flat as investors await the key U.S. jobs report Friday. Futures in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong were little changed, as were U.S. contracts. European shares drifted Thursday in a lackluster session marked by thin trading volumes. Treasuries weren’t trading thanks to Independence Day. Gold slipped but stayed above $1,400, while oil futures fell, even amid further Middle East tensions.

India’s Budget

India has lost its status as the world’s fastest-growing major economy; with Friday’s budget, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has his first chance since a decisive election win to give things a boost. Newly appointed Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is expected to boost spending and provide tax relief to consumers. With the global outlook turning gloomy, and the Reserve Bank of India having already cut interest rates three times this year, the focus is shifting to the government to play its part. Here’s a guide to the biggest challenges Sitharaman faces in her new job.

China’s Buildings Are Watching

Property technology is altering the way urban dwellers interact with their living and shopping environments — most notably in China, where convenience can often trump privacy — by using big data and machine learning to help individuals and companies buy, sell and manage real estate. In 2018, investment into proptech startups came to almost $20 billion, data from market research firm Venture Scanner show. Installing sensors around residential communities to help with property management and using facial recognition technology to control access to offices are just two examples of the trend.

Not Fair

Top earners are taking a bigger slice of the global income pie, according to the International Labour Organization. Its research shows that just 10% of workers receive almost half of total labor income, while the lowest 20% earn less than 1%. Between 2004 and 2017, the top 20% of earners increased their share to 53.5% from 51.4%, potentially adding fuel to talk of inequality.

Gallery

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→Payment options

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Medical aid schemes caught in a vice between fraud and claims of racial profiling

By Tim Cohen

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

New players on the banking block no threat to big five – yet

Ray Mahlaka
5 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

The next phase of Trump’s trade war with China

Yu Yongding
5 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

UN Says ‘Grave Violations’ of Rights Committed in Venezuela

Bloomberg 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

MAD Magazine to Stop Publishing New Content After 67 Years

Bloomberg 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

Tennis-Nadal survives Kyrgios test in Wimbledon thriller

Reuters 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

Putin, after three days, says fire-hit Russian submarine was nuclear-powered

Reuters 14 hours ago

AMABHUNGANE

Iqbal Survé, his three companies and his friends
amaBhungane 4 hours ago
12 mins

A 45kg person on Earth would weigh just over 1.3kg on Pluto's moon Charon.

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

Why Shamila Batohi needs more money

Tim Cohen 04 JUL
4 mins

HEALTHCARE

‘We don’t do racial profiling’ – medical schemes

Bheki C. Simelane
17 hours ago
5 mins

Business Maverick

Be ‘Prepared for Anything’ as Trump Slams Europe, China on FX

Bloomberg
23 hours ago
3 mins

Business Maverick

Earnings Are No Longer an Excuse to Avoid Emerging-Market Stocks

Bloomberg
24 hours ago
2 mins

Business Maverick

Impact investing: Stephen Koseff talks to Aunnie Patton Power

Investec
11 hours ago
5 mins