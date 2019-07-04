STREET TALK

Gender Roles in Relationships (Video)

4 July 2019

In this debut episode of Street Talk's #YOURIDENTITYCAMPAIGN we unpack issues centred around gender roles and identity within relationships. “Sometimes they say that some of these African cultures are the reason why patriarchy exists,” says Xola Kheswa. “No! Patriarchy exists because of the male,” says Zintle Hashe.


This film was produced by Street Talk in collaboration with The Hope Exchange:

Street Talk is a groundbreaking television series aired weekly on community television. From grassroots to the establishment, our engaging programmes expose the lived realities and uncensored views of ordinary South Africans.

Street Talk was launched in 2008 and is a non-profit organisation – visit us www.streettalktv.com . DM

