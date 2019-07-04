Business Maverick

Chinese Tobacco Giant’s “Ridiculous” Rally Hits Nearly 500%

By Bloomberg 4 July 2019
Caption
Several brands of Philip Morris International Inc. cigarettes are arranged for a photograph in Tiskilwa, Illinois, U.S., on Tuesday, April 17, 2012. Photographer: Daniel Acker/Bloomberg

Investors are embracing Chinese cigarette stocks with the same fervor they typically give to the country’s high-end liquor, but some analysts warn the habit may not be very healthy.

China Tobacco International (HK) Co. had another wild day in Hong Kong trading on Wednesday as investors scrambled to get a piece of the international unit of state monopoly China National Tobacco — the biggest maker of cigarettes in the world. A 44% surge in the morning took the stock’s rally since its initial public offering last month to nearly 500%, before the day’s gains were erased.Even with the afternoon pullback, the company is easily the best-performing IPO in Hong Kong this year, data compiled by Bloomberg show. Investors have been drawn in because of the scarcity of listed assets in China’s massive cigarette market, prompting comparisons with Kweichow Moutai Co., one of the country’s most widely held stocks because of its highly coveted brand of premium baijiu liquor.

While some analysts and fund managers say China Tobacco deserves a premium, others warn the stock’s runup is overdone.

“The price surge is ridiculous and it just indicates the crazy and irrational investment behavior,” said Dickie Wong, executive director of research at Kingston Securities Ltd. in Hong Kong. “The current valuation is far higher than what it deserves. It’s understandable that investors bet on Chinese consumers’ love of tobacco and liquor, but we should still keep a clear mind.”

China Tobacco has soared since its initial public offering in June

Tobacco, like liquor, is a special asset in China, and the connection between the two products is a strong one. They can even be paired as a single word — yanjiu — to generally describe expensive gifts, as high-end cigarettes and alcohol are often given to business partners or government officials during holidays or to seek favors.

But while investors have had access to the popular baijiu market through Moutai — which last week became the first stock in China to touch 1,000 yuan ($145) a share — access to the cigarette maker was off limits until its listing in Hong Kong.

China Tobacco is up 293% from its IPO price of HK$4.88. The advance since its June 12 debut includes a surge of 41% the following day and a 52% rally this Tuesday. The stock closed with a 3.4% decline to HK$19.18 on Wednesday.

Lv Changshun, a fund manager at Beijing Dajun Zhimeng Investment Management Co., says China Tobacco’s rally can be justified. “I think most of the moves now are speculation, but I wouldn’t say they are completely irrational” for a unique listed asset like this, he said.

Others find the company’s valuation more problematic. At its intraday high, the stock was trading at 33 times book value. Moutai, meanwhile, has a price to book value of about 10.

“I’m not quite sure how we should properly value the stock — there are no comparable firms for reference,” said Liang Jinxin, a Shanghai-based strategist with Tianfeng Securities Co. “Pricing the stock at 30 more times its book value is too much. It’s inflated.”

The stock doesn’t give full access to China’s cigarette market. China Tobacco International accounts for a tiny portion of China Tobacco’s overall business, which has a bigger market share than the next five global tobacco companies combined. The unit is primarily responsible for procuring overseas tobacco leaf from countries like Brazil and Canada for the cigarette giant.

Investors are piling into the stock even as pressure increases on the government to curb smoking. China is the largest tobacco-consuming and -manufacturing country in the world, and critics contend the government isn’t doing enough to prevent the spread of smoking. Around 3,000 people die every day in China due to tobacco use, according to the World Health Organization.

Gallery

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→Payment options

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK ANALYSIS

Why Shamila Batohi needs more money

By Tim Cohen

BUSINESS MAVERICK

The return of Joburg’s legendary Hillbrow

Ray Mahlaka
4 hours ago
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

Thumbs down to Facebook’s cryptocurrency

Joseph Stiglitz
03 JUL
4 mins

Newsdeck

Boeing makes $100 million pledge for 737 MAX crash-related support

Reuters 19 mins ago

Newsdeck

N.Korea says U.S. ‘hell-bent on hostile acts’ despite wanting to talk

Reuters 26 mins ago

Newsdeck

Facebook, Instagram Users Experiencing Connectivity Issues

Bloomberg 5 hours ago

Newsdeck

Brazil to act on deforestation if concerns confirmed, minister says

Reuters 5 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

It’s official: Steinhoff is going hammer and tongs for Jooste
Ed Stoddard 03 JUL
2 mins

"Those who will not reason are bigots; those who cannot are fools; and those who dare not are slaves." ~ George Gordon Byron

BUSINESS MAVERICK: OP-ED

Zimbabwe’s maize experiment: Who will be the winners?

Wandile Sihlobo 01 JUL
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Another day. Another South African. Another electric car

Tim Cohen
02 JUL
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Now for the path to Society 5.0 — a human-centred, digitally driven economy

Sharon Wood
01 JUL
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Trump set a migrant trap for Mexico — and it worked

Jorge G Castañeda
4 hours ago
4 mins

Business Maverick

Trump Picks Two Fed Nominees Likely to Support Easier Policy

Bloomberg
03 JUL
5 mins