Business Maverick

Tesla Soars as Model 3 Paces Record Quarter of Deliveries

By Bloomberg 3 July 2019
Caption
Tesla Model 3 Photographer: Jasper Juinen/Bloomberg

Tesla Inc. shares surged in late trading as a record quarter of deliveries alleviated the worst fears about demand for the Elon Musk-led company’s electric vehicles.

The Model 3 maker handed over 95,200 cars to customers in the three months that ended in June, exceeding the previous best mark set in the last quarter of 2018. Tesla’s delivery count exceeded all but one analyst’s estimate in a Bloomberg News survey.

Tesla shares soared as much as 9.1% in late trading Tuesday in New York, which would be the biggest gain of 2019 on a closing basis. The stock was down 33% for the year through the end of regular trading, in part due to demand concerns that the company’s billionaire chief executive officer has repeatedly disputed.

While the results go a long way toward contradicting Tesla’s doubters, it remains to be seen whether this level of demand is sustainable — or profitable. The $3,750 U.S. federal tax credit buyers were eligible for was cut by half beginning July 1, and deliveries tailed off the last time the incentive shrank. Musk also has said the company will post a loss for the quarter, then report positive earnings in the second half.

Bounce Back

Tesla also left out of its statement any mention of its full-year forecast for 360,000 to 400,000 deliveries, a projection it re-affirmed in its release a quarter ago. Tesla representatives didn’t respond when asked whether the company is sticking with its guidance. It will have to average more than 100,000 units per quarter in the second half to reach the low end of the range.

“The stock and future of Tesla all reside on the sustainable demand going forward and elusive profitability,” Dan Ives, an analyst at Wedbush Securities, wrote in a report.

‘All Out’

Musk, 48, urged employees to “go all out” in the final days of Tesla’s first full quarter in which Model 3s made their way to buyers in Europe and China. Overseas demand contributed to deliveries of the sedan jumping to 77,550 units, more than all the vehicles Tesla handed over in the first quarter.

“The big picture is that something is happening around electric vehicles,” said Gene Munster, a managing partner of venture capital firm Loup Ventures and longtime Tesla bull. “The Model 3 is on fire.”

Several analysts raised their delivery estimates as the quarter came to an end, citing brisk sales to key European markets including Norway and the Netherlands, as well as the effect of incentivesthat Canada began offering in May to stoke purchases of battery-powered cars. Tesla doesn’t break down deliveries by region in its release.

Read more on Tesla registrations in Europe

One reason Wall Street remains concerned about Tesla’s profitability is shrinking demand for the higher-margin Model S and Model X. Combined deliveries dropped to 17,650 in the quarter, down more than 20% from a year ago. Investors are concerned the cheaper Model 3 is cannibalizing the company’s more lucrative vehicles.

Car Cannibalization

With the U.S. federal tax credit shrinkin for the second half of the year and ending in 2020, Tesla also may have to lean more on overseas markets to buoy sales. That will test the California-based company’s ability to keep shipping and logistics costs contained.

Tesla is building a car and battery assembly plant near Shanghai, and Musk has said he hopes to pick a location for a similar factory in Europe by the end of the year.

“We made significant progress streamlining our global logistics and delivery operations at higher volumes, enabling cost efficiencies and improvements to our working capital position,” Tesla said in its statement.

Lacking Competition

Tesla also said orders exceeded deliveries during the quarter and it expects to boost production and hand over more cars in the next three months. The number of vehicles in transit at the end of June was more than 7,400.

Tesla’s Model 3 sales are far outpacing rivals. General Motors Co. sold just 3,965 of its all-electric Chevrolet Bolt in the second quarter, while Volkswagen AG’s Audi delivered just 1,835 battery-powered E-Tron SUVs.

“Tesla has built a phenomenal brand,” said Michelle Krebs, an analyst at car-shopping researcher Autotrader. “When you think of electric vehicles, you think of Tesla. The competition isn’t really out there yet. There is a segment of the population that just wants to buy a Tesla because they like the brand and they won’t look at anything else.”

Gallery

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→Payment options

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

It’s official: Steinhoff is going hammer and tongs for Jooste

By Ed Stoddard

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Another day. Another South African. Another electric car

Tim Cohen
9 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Thumbs down to Facebook’s cryptocurrency

Joseph Stiglitz
4 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

Fourteen Russian sailors killed in submarine fire: ministry

Reuters 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Tennis-Federer survives first-set wobble to down Wimbledon debutant

Reuters 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

19 suspected loan sharks nabbed in Eastern Cape, 200 Sassa cards and R110K seized

News24 15 hours ago

Newsdeck

Prisoners do it for themselves as Bosasa contract terminated – Lamola

News24 15 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Zimbabwe takes a big gamble in its bid to dump the greenback
Ed Stoddard 01 JUL
5 mins

"Talent hits a target no one else can hit. Genius hits a target no one else can see." ~ Arthur Schopenhauer

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Now for the path to Society 5.0 — a human-centred, digitally driven economy

Sharon Wood 01 JUL
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

State Capture: Things are a lot worse than we thought, but will get better

Hilan Berger
9 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

In praise of demographic decline

Adair Turner
4 hours ago
4 mins

Business Maverick

Trump’s Whirlwind Diplomacy Means Great Photos, Unclear Results

Bloomberg
23 hours ago
5 mins

Business Maverick

US proposes $4 bln in potential additional tariffs over EU aircraft subsidies

Reuters
23 hours ago
2 mins