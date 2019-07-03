Business Maverick

Lagarde’s Exit Reopens the Question: Why Does a European Always Lead the IMF?

By Bloomberg 3 July 2019
Caption
David Malpass, president of the World Bank, listens to a question at a news conference during the spring meetings of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank in Washington, D.C., U.S., on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The IMF cut its outlook for global growth to the lowest since the financial crisis amid a bleaker outlook in most major advanced economies and signs that higher tariffs are weighing on trade. Photographer: Andrew Harrer/Bloomberg

Christine Lagarde’s premature exit from the International Monetary Fund would spark a fresh debate in global capitals over whether to maintain the tradition of appointing a European as its leader or look to an emerging market for the first time.

Since its founding in 1945, the Washington-based lender has always been run by a European as part of an unwritten understanding that means an American helms the World Bank. That arrangement lived on earlier this year when former U.S. Treasury official David Malpass became president of the World Bank.

But some nations have been pushing for a representative from emerging markets to take charge of the IMF to reflect the increasing power that nations such as China and India wield in the world economy.

That conversation will almost certainly start anew in coming days with the announcement that Lagarde is in line to become the next president of the European Central Bank and so would leave the IMF before her current term ends in 2021.

President Donald Trump and several of his key advisers have in the past criticized global institutions such as the IMF and questioned its call for more capital reserves. In a 2016 article, National Security Adviser John Bolton cited arguments for abolishing the fund.

That European governments swiftly endorsed Trump’s selection of Malpass may though mean the U.S. president is willing to back their choice for the IMF.

Lagarde to Succeed Draghi as ECB Chief as Economy Weakens

Lagarde said on Tuesday that she’s stepping aside from her IMF responsibilities during the nomination period. IMF First Deputy Managing Director David Lipton will step into the role on an acting basis.

“I am honored to have been nominated for the ECB presidency,” Lagarde said in a statement.

The selection process is managed by the IMF’s board of 24 executive directors, which represents its member countries and has in the past pledged to select managing directors based on merit and with a consensus vote. In reality, previous winners were first agreed between European governments and then rubber-stamped by the U.S.

When Lagarde was handed a second term in 2016 her candidacy went unopposed, but when she first sought the job in 2011 there were other contestants. Emerging economies failed to rally behind a single figure, allowing Lagarde to easily beat out Agustin Carstens, then Mexico’s central bank governor.

At the IMF, Lagarde has signed off on bailouts yet also sought to give emerging economies such as China more of a voice, while putting greater emphasis on issues including climate change and income and gender inequality. That has helped broaden the fund’s image beyond its reputation as an advocate of budget cuts and policies to liberalize countries’ economies.

She also repeatedly cited the U.S.-China trade war as a major risk to the global economy, a view at odds with the Trump administration which has said there’s no link between escalating tariffs and weaker growth in regions including Europe. In the face of Trump’s protectionist policies, Lagarde navigated the diplomatic challenge of defending the existing global order without offending the U.S., which is the fund’s biggest shareholder.

Potential candidates to succeed Lagarde include Carstens, Bank of England Governor Mark Carney, former Reserve Bank of India Governor Raghuram Rajan and Monetary Authority of Singapore Chairman Minister Tharman Shanmugaratnam. Credit Suisse Group AG Chief Executive Officer Tidjane Thiam and Mohamed El-Erian, the former chief executive of Pacific Investment Management Co. and a Bloomberg Opinion columnist, have been linked to the post in the past.

Gallery

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→Payment options

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

It’s official: Steinhoff is going hammer and tongs for Jooste

By Ed Stoddard

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Another day. Another South African. Another electric car

Tim Cohen
10 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Thumbs down to Facebook’s cryptocurrency

Joseph Stiglitz
4 hours ago
4 mins

Newsdeck

Fourteen Russian sailors killed in submarine fire: ministry

Reuters 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Tennis-Federer survives first-set wobble to down Wimbledon debutant

Reuters 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

19 suspected loan sharks nabbed in Eastern Cape, 200 Sassa cards and R110K seized

News24 15 hours ago

Newsdeck

Prisoners do it for themselves as Bosasa contract terminated – Lamola

News24 15 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Zimbabwe takes a big gamble in its bid to dump the greenback
Ed Stoddard 01 JUL
5 mins

"Talent hits a target no one else can hit. Genius hits a target no one else can see." ~ Arthur Schopenhauer

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Now for the path to Society 5.0 — a human-centred, digitally driven economy

Sharon Wood 01 JUL
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

State Capture: Things are a lot worse than we thought, but will get better

Hilan Berger
9 hours ago
7 mins

OPINIONISTA

In praise of demographic decline

Adair Turner
5 hours ago
4 mins

Business Maverick

Trump’s Whirlwind Diplomacy Means Great Photos, Unclear Results

Bloomberg
23 hours ago
5 mins

Business Maverick

US proposes $4 bln in potential additional tariffs over EU aircraft subsidies

Reuters
23 hours ago
2 mins