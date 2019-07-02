Newsdeck

Facebook evacuates four buildings after possible sarin exposure

By Reuters 2 July 2019
Caption
(FILE) - A Facebook logo on a stand during the Vivatech startups and innovation fair, in Paris, France, 16 May 2019 (reissued 18 June 2019). US social media giant Facebook announced on 18 June 2019 its plans for their cryptocurrency named Libra. It is scheduled to rolled out in 2020. EPA-EFE/Julien de Rosa

Facebook Inc evacuated four buildings and two people were being evaluated for possible exposure to the nerve agent sarin on Monday after a package at the social media company's Silicon Valley mail facility tested positive for the toxic compound.

The people who came in contact with the suspicious package at about 11 a.m. PT (1800 GMT) did not show any symptoms of exposure to sarin, said Jon Johnston, fire marshal for the city of Menlo Park, California, where Facebook is based.

“The (Facebook) facility tests all of the packages that come in and they had a positive test, so they just initiated their standard protocol. Now we’re just waiting to verify whether that’s true or not,” he said.

Fire personnel were preparing to enter the mail facility at around 6 p.m. to assess the packages, Johnston said.

Facebook spokesman Anthony Harrison said the company evacuated four buildings following the positive test and was cooperating with police in the investigation.

“Authorities have not yet identified the substance found. As of now, three of the evacuated buildings have been cleared for repopulation,” Harrison said.

Agents from the San Francisco office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation were responding to the scene, a spokesman for the agency said. Sarin, a potent toxic compound that disrupts the nervous system, has been used as a chemical weapon. Exposure can be fatal. (Reporting by Katie Paul in San Franciso; Andrew Hay in New Mexico and Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles; Editing by Richard Chang and Lisa Shumaker)

Gallery

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→Payment options

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

PUBLIC PROTECTOR vs PRESIDENT

Interdict me: Mkhwebane challenges Ramaphosa as the battle enters Round Umpteen

By Ferial Haffajee

DEFAMATION NATION

Big bucks lawsuit threats are the order of the day

Rebecca Davis
8 hours ago
5 mins

ANALYSIS

R.I.P. Ramaphoria: Born December 2017, Died June 2019

Ferial Haffajee
18 hours ago
6 mins

Newsdeck

Facebook evacuates four buildings after possible sarin exposure

Reuters 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Sudan protesters announce new protests in mid-July

Reuters 10 hours ago

Newsdeck

Iran Risks Rift With Europe by Breaching Nuclear Deal Limit

Bloomberg 10 hours ago

Newsdeck

Tennis-School girl Gauff turfs idol Venus out of Wimbledon

Reuters 11 hours ago

ANALYSIS

Municipal finance failure: Commission urges defaulting national departments to cough up funds owed to councils
Marianne Merten 8 hours ago
5 mins

In Poland you are automatically an organ donor unless you specify otherwise.

MAVERICK LIFE – BOOKS

Exclusive: Michelle le Roux on her new book, Lawfare, PLUS an excerpt from the book

The Reading List 9 hours ago
7 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK: OP-ED

Zimbabwe’s maize experiment: Who will be the winners?

Wandile Sihlobo
17 hours ago
3 mins

THEATRE REVIEW

Kinky Boots – The Musical: SA cast shine bright in this sublime musical for our troubled times

Marianne Thamm
8 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Why Nassim Taleb’s anti-GMO position is nonsense

Ivo Vegter
8 hours ago
9 mins

STATE OF GAUTENG

David Makhura emphasises urgency and transparency but defers detail

Greg Nicolson
17 hours ago
4 mins