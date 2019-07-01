Newsdeck

Ships set sail in Japan’s first commercial whale hunt in more than 30 yrs

By Reuters 1 July 2019

KUSHIRO, Japan, July 1 (Reuters) - Five small ships sailed out of harbour on Monday in Japan's first commercial whale hunt in more than three decades, a move that has aroused global condemnation and fears for the fate of whales.

By Elaine Lies and Masashi Kato

Japan has long said few whale species are endangered, and news in December that it was leaving the International Whaling Commission (IWC) to resume hunting was the culmination of years of campaigns by industry supporters and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, whose constituency includes a city that has long whaled.

“If we had more whale available, we’d eat it more,” said Sachiko Sakai, a 66-year-old taxi driver in Kushiro, a gritty port city on the northernmost main island of Hokkaido, where the whaling ships were waved out of harbour in a brief ceremony.

“It’s part of Japan’s food culture,” said Sakai, adding that she ate a lot of whale as a child. “The world opposes killing whales, but you can say the same thing about many of the animals bred on land and killed for food.”

The ships, which are set to be joined by vessels from the southern port of Shimonoseki, will spend much of the summer hunting for minke and Baird’s beaked whales.

Crew in orange life vests took positions on the decks as the blue-hulled ships sailed out of Kushiro, some with red banners fluttering from their masts.

Japan began whaling for scientific research a year after a 1986 ban on commercial whaling, aiming to gather what it called crucial population data, but it abandoned commercial whaling in 1988.

Critics said the programme was simply commercial whaling in disguise, after the meat of animals taken in scientific whaling ended up on store shelves and in restaurants.

This year’s quota, including minkes, sei whales and Bryde’s whales, was about 220, the Nikkei newspaper said.

Environmentalists said the launch was delayed until after a summit of leaders of G20 major economies that Japan hosted, but whaling proponents have denied this.

Environmentalists worldwide urged leaders at the summit in the western city of Osaka not to ignore what they called a cruel assault on whales.

The quota set by Japan’s Fisheries Agency is to be adjusted annually, people in the industry say. As whaling will be limited to the exclusive economic zone, Japan will no longer take about 330 Antarctic minke whales a year, as it has done recently.

Whaling is a tiny industry in Japan. Whale makes up about 0.1 percent of all meat eaten in a year, with about 300 people directly linked to whaling.

Japan’s annual supplies of about 4,000 tonnes to 5,000 tonnes amount to 40 gm to 50 gm for each citizen, or about the weight of half an apple. Even whaling supporters say building demand will take time.

Patrick Ramage, head of the International Fund for Animal Welfare, called the move a face-saving solution that could eventually lead Japan to abandon whaling.

“It’s a good decision for whales, it’s a good decision for Japan, and it’s a good decision for international marine conservation,” he said. (Reporting by Elaine Lies and Masashi Kato; Editing by Clarence Fernandez) DM

Gallery

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→Payment options

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

TRAINSPOTTER

Judge not! Julius Malema and the new populist frontier against the judiciary

By Richard Poplak

OUR BURNING PLANET

Coal subsidies: SA bags fourth place in G20 climate collapse derby

Kevin Bloom
5 hours ago
5 mins

AMABHUNGANE

Xolobeni: The mine, the murder, the DG – and many unanswered questions

Sam Sole for amaBhungane
19 hours ago
35 mins

Newsdeck

Snipers Open Fire at Sudan March in Support of Civilian Rule

Bloomberg 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Kylie Minogue sparkles on Glastonbury stage 14 years after cancer battle

Reuters 8 hours ago

Newsdeck

Google announces new subsea cable “Equiano”, connecting Africa and Europe

Reuters 28 JUN

Newsdeck

Federer opens Wimbledon campaign against SA’s Lloyd Harris

News24 28 JUN

‘G2’ SUMMIT

While Xi and Trump hog limelight at G20, Ramaphosa declares it a success for SA
Peter Fabricius 5 hours ago
6 mins

The inventor of the cubicle ultimately revealed that he considered it to be "monolithic insanity".

US-NORTH KOREA

After ‘beautiful letters’, Trump/Kim day of miracles and wonder, a ‘legendary event’

J Brooks Spector 5 hours ago
7 mins

EVITA’S FREE SPEECH

Episode 201: Evita proudly shows pride (Video)

Pieter-Dirk Uys
10 hours ago
< 1 min

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Uganda study: Mobile money boosts non-farm employment — but not savings

Ed Stoddard
5 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Algorithm method: The machines have not risen

Ruan Jooste
5 hours ago
4 mins

OP-ED

What a rising tide of violence against Muslims in India says about Modi’s second term

Rana Ayyub
9 hours ago
5 mins