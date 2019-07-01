Business Maverick

Fruity with a hint of tariffs: How wine became part of the trade war

By Bloomberg 1 July 2019
Caption
KENWOOD, CA - OCTOBER 25: A field worker with Palo Alto Vineyard Management picks Syrah grapes during a harvest operation on October 25, 2017 in Kenwood, California. Over two weeks after deadly wildfires ripped through Sonoma and Napa counties, wineries are continuing to harvest wine grapes after being unable to during the fires. Many vineyards suffered fire and smoke damage and several wineries were destroyed. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

In the escalating trade war that threatens the world economy, wine is a minor skirmish at most. But it has its own list of casualties -- especially vineyards in the U.S., and drinkers in China with a taste for their product.

U.S. President Donald Trump has raged at Europeans for taxing American wine out of their markets. Chinese tariffs have sent the price of a Californian red soaring in Beijing. Even the apparently unrelated question of Boeing’s competition with Airbus could have fallout for wine-drinkers who, in various parts of the world, have had to get used to higher prices.

Here’s a roundup of wine-trade news:

The China Front

China has slapped three rounds of tariffs on American wine in little more than a year, with the latest one coming into effect at the start of June, according to the Wine Institute, an advocacy group for Californian producers.

That’s having a sharp impact on prices in what’s become the fastest-growing major wine market in the world.

Honig Vineyard & Winery, based in Napa, California, has been exporting to China since 2007. Before the trade war escalated in 2018, “a bottle of the Cabernet would cost around $50 in our tasting room and about $70 in China,” says Stephanie Honig, director of communications and exports.

Three rounds of tariffs later, the Beijing price has gone up to $170 — assuming you can find it. Honig, which exported 1,000 cases to China in 2016, says the number fell to zero last year.

The wine industry in California has taken “terrific hits,” Mike Thompson, a congressman from the state, told U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer in a House hearing this month. “We are at a disadvantage when competitors are paying zero percent.”

The European Front

Trump isn’t at all happy about the terms of American wine trade with Europe, where the world’s biggest exporters are found — and he’s been stepping up his complaints since November.

A quick glance at supermarket prices tends to reinforce the point. For example, a bottle of Chateau La Pointe Pomerol Rouge 2014 is on sale for 27.95 euros in France, where it’s produced, and $39.99in the U.S. — a premium of about 20% at current exchange rates. But a chardonnay from Beringer Founders in California, which sells for $6.47 at one U.S. outlet, costs 10.98 euros in France — a markup of almost 50%.

Trump’s threat to retaliate with matching U.S. tariffs also forms part of a much bigger trade argument: the one involving plane-makers Boeing and Airbus. As the dispute escalates, both the U.S. and Europe have drawn up lists of goods that they’ll target with tariffs, and wine is on the American version.

“The only linkage alcohol has with planes is that it’s served on planes,” said Robert Tobiassen, president of the National Association of Beverage Importers. “This injures consumers.”

The TPP Front

Trump’s decision to leave the Trans-Pacific Partnership is a big deal in the wine world. The remaining 11 members of the agreement — including Australia and Chile, which are bigger wine exporters than the U.S. — now have better access to each others’ markets.

The Wine Trade

Canada is one of the countries where American wine is most popular — the U.S. ranked third as a provider of imports in 2017, behind France and Italy, according to the Canadian Vintners Association.

Lighthizer addressed concerns about Canadian tariffs in his recent congressional testimony, saying that the revamped version of Nafta that’s making its way through legislatures would be “ending discrimination on certain wine products in Canada.”

The new deal known as the USMCA will represent “real progress towards improved market access for U.S. wine in Canada,” Robert Koch, chief executive of the Wine Institute, said in October.

Gallery

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→Payment options

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Business Against Corruption: Fresh calls for State Capture-linked audit, consultancy firms to face harsher sanctions

By Ray Mahlaka

Business Maverick

Glencore Says 19 People Were Killed in Congo Mine Collapse

Bloomberg
28 JUN
2 mins

Business Maverick

Friday June 28: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

Bloomberg
28 JUN
2 mins

Newsdeck

Snipers Open Fire at Sudan March in Support of Civilian Rule

Bloomberg 5 hours ago

Newsdeck

Kylie Minogue sparkles on Glastonbury stage 14 years after cancer battle

Reuters 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Google announces new subsea cable “Equiano”, connecting Africa and Europe

Reuters 28 JUN

Newsdeck

Federer opens Wimbledon campaign against SA’s Lloyd Harris

News24 28 JUN

Business Maverick

Xi Condemns ‘Bullying’ Ahead of Meeting With Trump: G-20 Update
Bloomberg 28 JUN
4 mins

The inventor of the cubicle ultimately revealed that he considered it to be "monolithic insanity".

Business Maverick

Apple design chief Jony Ive, Steve Jobs’ confidant, to leave and start own firm

Reuters 28 JUN
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Business Against Corruption: Focus on whistleblower superstars and the costs of graft

Ed Stoddard
28 JUN
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

In debt we (dis)trust: The surprising relationship between junk status and a sovereign debt default

Xolisa Phillip
28 JUN
5 mins

AMABHUNGANE: MEDIA

Malema ally has the World in his hands

Micah Reddy for amaBhungane
28 JUN
6 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Horticulture is blooming, but there’s still room for growth

Wandile Sihlobo
27 JUN
3 mins