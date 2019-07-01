Newsdeck

Durant headed to Nets with Irving, Jordan

By Reuters 1 July 2019

NBA superstar Kevin Durant didn't wait long to declare his new destination, announcing he would sign with the Brooklyn Nets a few minutes after the free agency period opened Sunday night.

The announcement came via the Instagram account linked to Durant’s ESPN-owned site, The Boardroom. The message said: “Kevin Durant has confirmed he will sign a max deal with the Brooklyn Nets when the free agent moratorium period ends on July 6th.”

The max would be a four-year deal worth $164 million, although ESPN reports Durant will actually take less than the max to accommodate the Nets’ other moves. Per the report, Durant and expected signee Kyrie Irving will each take less to allow Brooklyn to sign center DeAndre Jordan for four years and $40 million.

Reports had indicated Durant was considering the Nets, Los Angeles Clippers, New York Knicks and his current team, the Golden State Warriors. Golden State could offer Durant an extra year and $57 million more — and was prepared to do so, according to the New York Times’ Marc Stein — but Durant was ready to move on after three seasons with the Warriors.

Durant, who turns 31 in September, is expected to miss the entire 2019-20 season because of the ruptured Achilles he suffered in Game 5 of the NBA Finals against the Toronto Raptors.

The 10-time All-Star averaged 26 points, 6.4 rebounds and 5.9 assists in 78 games for the Warriors last season. He has career averages of 27 points, 7.1 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 849 games.

Irving, a six-time All-Star, averaged 23.8 points, 6.9 assists and five rebounds in 67 games with the Boston Celtics last season. Irving, 27, has averages of 22.2 points, 5.7 assists and 3.6 rebounds in his eight-year career.

Jordan, who turns 31 in July, averaged 11.0 points and 13.1 rebounds in 69 games last season, when he played for the Dallas Mavericks and New York Knicks. He has career averages of 9.6 points and 10.9 rebounds in 11 seasons in the NBA.

Meanwhile, the Nets are also expected to sign guard Garrett Temple to a two-year, $10 million deal, The Undefeated reported. The deal features a team option in the second year.

Temple, 33, averaged 7.8 points and 2.9 rebounds per game in 75 games between the Grizzlies and Clippers last season.

Gallery

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→Payment options

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

TRAINSPOTTER

Judge not! Julius Malema and the new populist frontier against the judiciary

By Richard Poplak

OUR BURNING PLANET

Coal subsidies: SA bags fourth place in G20 climate collapse derby

Kevin Bloom
13 hours ago
5 mins

AMABHUNGANE

Xolobeni: The mine, the murder, the DG – and many unanswered questions

Sam Sole for amaBhungane
30 JUN
35 mins

Newsdeck

Durant headed to Nets with Irving, Jordan

Reuters 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump says China trade talks ‘back on track,’ new tariffs on hold

Reuters 8 hours ago

Newsdeck

Ships set sail in Japan’s first commercial whale hunt in more than 30 yrs

Reuters 8 hours ago

Newsdeck

Snipers Open Fire at Sudan March in Support of Civilian Rule

Bloomberg 15 hours ago

‘G2’ SUMMIT

While Xi and Trump hog limelight at G20, Ramaphosa declares it a success for SA
Peter Fabricius 13 hours ago
6 mins

The inventor of the cubicle ultimately revealed that he considered it to be "monolithic insanity".

US-NORTH KOREA

After ‘beautiful letters’, Trump/Kim day of miracles and wonder, a ‘legendary event’

J Brooks Spector 13 hours ago
7 mins

EVITA’S FREE SPEECH

Episode 201: Evita proudly shows pride (Video)

Pieter-Dirk Uys
19 hours ago
< 1 min

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Uganda study: Mobile money boosts non-farm employment — but not savings

Ed Stoddard
13 hours ago
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Algorithm method: The machines have not risen

Ruan Jooste
14 hours ago
4 mins

OP-ED

What a rising tide of violence against Muslims in India says about Modi’s second term

Rana Ayyub
17 hours ago
5 mins