Unidentified snipers opened fire in the Sudanese capital of Khartoum during a protest march, injuring as many as six civilians and three soldiers, a top military official said on Sunday.

The gunmen opened fired as protesters demanding an end to military rule tried to cross a bridge from Omdurman to the twin city of Khartoum toward the Republican palace, Mohamed Hamdan Daglo, the deputy chairman of the Sudan Transitional Military Council (TMC) also who’s known as Hemedti, said on state television.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the incident, and no word on the extent of the injuries.

Tens of thousands of protesters marched in Khartoum and other cities to protest against the military leaders who seized power after ousting long-time President Omar al-Bashir in an April coup. The Sudanese Professional Association (SPA), a trade union organization, called for a sit-in outside the presidential palace.

Separately, the Central Committee of the Sudanese Doctors said that a protester was been killed in Atbara, about 350 kilometers (217 miles) north of Khartoum. DM

Bloomberg