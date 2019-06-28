Business Maverick

Xi Condemns ‘Bullying’ Ahead of Meeting With Trump: G-20 Update

By Bloomberg 28 June 2019
Shinzo Abe, left, shakes hands with Xi Jinping on June 27. Photographer: Kimimasa Mayama/Pool via Bloomberg

The world’s most powerful leaders are gathering in Japan for meetings that may set the direction for the global economy and make the difference between war and peace in geopolitical hotspots.

Key things to watch include any signs of a breakthrough in U.S.-China trade talks, efforts to stem rising tensions between the Trump administration and Iran, and concrete action to lower emissions and reduce plastic pollution in oceans. Major agenda items include President Donald Trump’s meetings with Russian President Vladimir Putin and German Chancellor Angela Merkel.Here are the latest developments (all times local):

Xi Condemns ‘Bullying,’ Protectionism (11:01 a.m.)

China’s President Xi Jinping condemned protectionism and “bullying practices” in a meeting with African leaders ahead of the summit, according to Dai Bing, the foreign ministry’s Director General for African Affairs.

“Any attempt to put one’s own interests first and undermine others’ will not win any popularity,” Xi said, according to Dai.

The comments come a day ahead of Xi’s meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump as the leaders try to resolve their trade war, as well as other major disputes like Huawei and the South China Sea.

Trump Says ‘Very Big’ Trade Deals With Japan, India (9:56 a.m.)

Trump said he expects to announce “very big” trade deals with both Japan and India at a meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“I think we’re going to have some very big things to announce,” he said on India. “Very big trade deal.”

He noted he had met earlier with Modi and Japan’s Shinzo Abe. “We are also going to be announcing some very big trade transactions,” he said of Japan. He didn’t elaborate.

“They’re moving many plants, auto plants into the United States,” he said. “They announced some more this morning.”

Abe gave Trump a document titled “Japanese Investment Update” that listed Japanese companies with factories in the U.S. “Japan has FIVE additional investments in JUST ONE MONTH,” the document said, noting projects in Kentucky, Michigan, Alabama and two in Tennessee. The timing of the projects was not clear.

Trump asked his staff to share the document with U.S. reporters.

Modi expressed appreciation for Trump’s congratulations after he won re-election in May. “Given that we have a time limitation in this meeting we would like to discuss four issues,” Modi said through a translator, listing them as Iran, 5G communications networks, bilateral relations and defense relations.

Trump has created tensions with both countries by threatening to impose tariffs on Japanese car exports and by ending trade concessions for Indian exports to the U.S.

Trump: ‘No Time Pressure’ on Iran (9:26 a.m.)

President Donald Trump said there was “absolutely no time pressure” in dealing with Iran as European nations pushed to salvage what remains of the 2015 nuclear accord and avert a slide toward war.

Trump Meets Together With Abe, Modi (9:24 a.m.)

Trump held a meeting with Abe and Modi. While Trump has sparred with both leaders on trade, his administration is also seeking to join with them to counter China’s rising economic and military might in the region.

“We’ll be talking about trade,” Trump said as reporters were ushered out of the room. “It will be very positive.”

Ahead of the G-20, Trump complained in a tweet about India raising tariffs on American exports. He ignored that the move was retaliation for the U.S. president acting earlier this month to end trade concessions on $6.3 billion of Indian goods. New Delhi raised tariffs on Wisconsin-based Harley-Davidson Inc. motorcycles to as much as 100%, striking directly at a state the president considers crucial to his re-election next year.

Trump, Abe to ‘Deepen and Expand’ Alliance (8:41 a.m.)

Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe “confirmed their intent to deepen and expand U.S.-Japan alliance cooperation around the globe,” the White House said in a readout after their meeting in Osaka.

Trump has recently mused to confidants about withdrawing from the longstanding defense treaty with Japan, Bloomberg reported earlier this week, in his latest complaint about what he sees as unfair U.S. security pacts.

Trump Talks Trade With Abe (8:35 a.m.)

Trump met with Japan’s Abe, their second meeting in as many months after the U.S. president in May became the first foreign leader to meet Japan’s new Emperor Naruhito. Trump said the meeting would focus on trade, an area of disagreement between the longtime allies.

Trump mentioned that he appreciates the jobs that Japanese car companies create in the U.S., a point that Abe’s administration has raised consistently as the U.S. threatens to raise auto tariffs.

