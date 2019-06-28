Obies Oxtail Potjie, from foodSTUFF by Tony Jackman (Human & Rousseau). Photo by Myburgh du Plessis, styled by Sarah Dahl

Whether you use one or two oxtails depends on how many gluttons you are serving. Three is fine too if your potjie and your guests are big enough.

2 Tbs butter

1 large onion, finely chopped 2 cloves garlic, crushed

2 carrots, finely diced

2 sticks celery, finely sliced 1 heaped tsp cornflour

1 cup (250 ml) dry red wine

100–200 ml Old Brown Sherry

1 cup (250 ml) cold water 1 tsp ground ginger

leaves of 4–5 oregano sprigs

1 Tbs raspberry (or apple) jelly

1–2 stout oxtails from a portly cow

Heat the potjie over hot coals, but have plenty of coals on the go so that you can add more over the course of 4 hours. Melt the butter in the potjie, and add the chopped onion, crushed garlic, diced carrots and sliced celery. Allow to simmer, stirring now and then, until the vegetables have softened. Sprinkle over a little cornflour, stir to coat, and cook for a minute or two, stirring. Add the red wine, sherry, water, ginger, oregano and jelly, stir well, and return to a gentle simmer. Add the oxtail chunks, bring back to a simmer, and cook on a gentle heat for 4 hours, preferably 6. Spoon off any extra fat. Serve with Bacon-and-beer Braai Bread. DM

Tony Jackman’s book, foodSTUFF (Human & Rousseau), a cookbook-cum-memoir with essays about life, the Karoo, food, living, family and even grieving and illustrated by 60 recipes, was nominated for the Gourmand World Cookbook Awards (2018) in the category for best food writing. Book enquiries: [email protected]

