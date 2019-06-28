June 27 (Reuters) - NASA plans to send a drone named Dragonfly to Saturn's biggest moon, Titan, the agency said Thursday, announcing the space agency's latest high-profile mission to explore the solar system for clues on humanity's origins.

“Today I am proud to announce that our next New Frontiers mission, Dragonfly, will explore Saturn’s largest moon, Titan,” NASA administrator Jim Bridenstine said in a video teleconference.

Dragonfly, a golf-cart-sized drone with four propellers, will embark on an eight-year mission in 2026 to Titan, a moon orbiting the gaseous planet Saturn known for its similarity to Earth’s early characteristics and research potential for studying the origins of life.

The nuclear-powered Dragonfly will be the first drone lander with the capability to fly over 100 miles through Titan’s thick atmosphere, Bridenstine said.

“Titan is unlike any other place in our solar system, and the most comparable to early Earth,” he added.

Dragonfly’s instruments will evaluate Titan’s habitability and search for chemical signatures of past or even present life, Bridenstine said.

Dragonfly is the fourth solar system exploration mission selected under NASA’s New Frontiers program, a series of missions including the New Horizons probe launched in 2006 to study Pluto and OSIRIS-REx, which launched in 2016 to study the rocky asteroid Bennu. (Reporting by Joey Roulette; editing by Bill Tarrant and James Dalgleish)

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

Reuters Follow Save More