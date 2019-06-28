Help is always a tap away for Uber riders

Using Uber safely starts with riders checking their ride details. But what happens when an accident or an incident happens on a trip? With safety being a number one priority for Uber, they have provided features to keep you safe from before your trip starts to after it ends, ensuring transparency and traceability. One such feature is the in-app emergency button which is available to riders during trips in any safety-related incidents.

This feature, which is provided by ICEplus, a mobile panic button solution, can be found in Uber’s safety toolkit, a central place in the app itself where safety features are bundled together, making it easily accessible for riders on their home screen.

In the unlikely event where safety is compromised, riders can call for assistance directly from the Uber app by tapping the shield icon on the map. Once the in-app button has been activated, riders will be connected to ICEplus Incident Management Centre, where a consultant will assess the nature of the safety incident and will either dispatch a third-party private security company or medical response team to the rider’s location. The ICEplus agent will stay on the line with the rider until they are safe.

Alon Lits, General Manager for Sub Saharan Africa explains, “This partnership is part of Uber’s investment to strengthen rider safety. We are thrilled to be able to offer this feature to riders. ICEPlus has integrated perfectly with our app and will provide a better experience for riders.”

Loet de Swart, CEO of ICEplus adds, “ICEplus is incredibly proud to be associated with a company such as Uber who not only offer a superior ride-hailing service but they don’t stop there, they then go to great lengths to take measures that proactively ensure the safety of their riders and for this they should be commended.”

Did you know? The Safety Toolkit doesn’t only provide access to the in-app emergency button for riders and drivers, however, it also provides riders with information about Uber’s driver screening processes, rider injury protection, and community guidelines. This updated feature also includes Trusted Contacts which allows riders to select up to five friends and family members which riders can share trip details with them during every ride with a single tap. DM

About Uber

Uber’s mission is to help people get a ride at the push of a button – everywhere and for everyone. We started in 2009 to solve a simple problem – how do you get a ride at the touch of a button? 10 years and over ten billion trips later, we’ve started tackling an even greater challenge: reducing congestion and pollution in our cities by getting more people into fewer cars.

Uber is available in thirteen cities in Sub-Saharan Africa (Cape Town, Durban, Joburg, Pretoria, Port Elizabeth, Nairobi, Mombasa, Lagos, Abuja, Kampala, Accra, Kumasi and Dar es Salaam). Overall, the Uber network is available in over 600 cities in over 65 countries. To request a ride, users must download the free application for Android, iPhone, Blackberry 7, or register for Uber atwww.uber.com/go. For questions visit www.uber.com

For more information:

JNPR

Tel: +27 11 506 7350

Email: [email protected]

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

Uber Follow Save More