Newsdeck

Western Cape warned to brace for gale-force winds as powerful cold front approaches

By News24 27 June 2019
Caption
A north westerly wind fans waves breaking on Muizenberg beach as a storm front approaches Cape Town, South Africa 28 April 2016. Photo: EPA/NIC BOTHMA

A powerful cold front is expected to bring strong winds and rain to the Western Cape on Thursday evening, the South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned.

The SAWS warned that gale-force north-westerly winds of between 65km/h and 70km/h could be expected along the coast.

“The cold front is still a little bit to the west of the country at the moment. It will make a closer approach by the evening – that is when the conditions are going to change,” SAWS forecaster Puseleso Mofokeng told News24.

While there was sunshine in Cape Town on Thursday afternoon, the approach of the front was expected to result in strong winds and rain.

“It’s going to become cloudy with a 60% chance of showers over extreme western parts,” said Mofokeng.

Rough seas

However, while the minimum forecast temperature is set at 10°C, no snowfall is expected as the front makes landfall.

“The system will be too quick to have snowfall forming. We don’t see snowfall,” Mofokeng said.

Data from Windy.com indicates that the wind speed ahead of the front is peaking at 40 knots (74km/h) and peak rainfall is 15mm.

As a result of the strong winds, there will be rough seas around the Cape coast.

“Between Cape Point and Cape Agulhas the seas will be quite rough. Waves will 6m high. But to the west coast – north of Slangkop – we are expecting waves of 4m to 5m,” said Mofokeng.

There is also a high fire danger in the interior.

According to the SAWS, some areas of the Northern Cape will be at risk of veld fires as a result of the front.

“Most of the Northern Cape will have strong winds. It is also very dry.”

He said this was combined with the winds.

“We therefore don’t encourage the public to start fires. It’s going to be difficult to extinguish,” said Mofokeng.

KEEP UPDATED on the latest news by subscribing to our FREE newsletter.

– FOLLOW News24 on Twitter

DM

Gallery

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→Payment options

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

NEWSFLASH

Cele makes his move – elevates Anti-Gang Unit to national office

By Marianne Thamm

NEWSFLASH

Western Cape: Cops and province meet amid surge in gang violence

Suné Payne
3 hours ago
2 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET

Fuel most Foul: The Purgatory Times for Sasol and other oil majors

Kevin Bloom
17 hours ago
15 mins

Newsdeck

‘To all South Africans, I really apologise’ – Agrizzi sorry for using k-word

News24 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Twin Suicide Bombings Hit Tunisia as Terror Threat Resurfaces

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Western Cape warned to brace for gale-force winds as powerful cold front approaches

News24 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

U.S. regulator cites new flaw on grounded Boeing 737 MAX

Reuters 13 hours ago

AUDITOR-GENERAL REPORT

It’s a systems breakdown across the country, with only 18 out of 257 municipalities receiving a clean audit
Ayanda Mthethwa 17 hours ago
5 mins

Harvard's first black faculty member was a dentist. Dr George Franklin Grant also invented the wooden golf tee.

BY-ELECTIONS

ANC scores comfortable wins but EFF makes inroads

Wayne Sussman 7 hours ago
2 mins

Sponsored Content

The Four Most Affordable Ways to Get Your Hands on an iPhone

iStore
1 hour ago
3 mins

2019 TOURNAMENT

Cricket World Cup finally finds a winning formula

Mark van Dijk
6 hours ago
4 mins

OBITUARY: DEON SCHOEMAN

Motoring journalist ‘equally respected with a pen or steering wheel in hand’

Rebecca Davis
5 hours ago
3 mins

Sona 2019

Ramaphosa swaps bullet trains for bullet points in rapid-fire SONA response

Rebecca Davis
24 hours ago
4 mins