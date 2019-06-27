Portal to a universe of infinite possibility, the game-changing iPhone is now more affordable than ever at iStore, South Africa’s Premium Apple Reseller

There is something out-of-the-ordinary about Unsane, the harrowing psycho-thriller directed by the Oscar-winning Steven Soderbergh, whose string of Hollywood hits includes Out of Sight, Ocean’s Eleven, and Traffic.

It’s not just the pulse-quickening pace of the plotline, or the deliberately claustrophobic visual style. It’s the fact that Soderbergh shot the entire movie on a device small enough to slip into his pocket, yet big enough to forever broaden his view of the technical and creative possibilities of moviemaking. An iPhone 7 Plus.

A “game-changer”, as the director described it in an interview. But it’s not just the movie game that is changing. In fields as diverse as science, business, education, music, journalism, robotics, and gaming, iPhone is revolutionising the way millions of people work, play, create, communicate, and connect.

In South Africa, the game has been changing for iPhone at retail level too, as Chris Dodd, CEO of iStore, the country’s Premium Apple Reseller, explains. “We’ve been making it easier and more affordable than ever for South Africans to get their hands on an iPhone,” he says.

The options at iStore include contracts and upgrades, financing through FNB, trade-ins of Apple products, and a range of attractively-priced Apple Certified Pre-Owned iPhones, or CPOs.

“For some customers, the traditional contract or upgrade is still the most convenient path to a new iPhone,” says Dodd. “At iStore, this route is available through Vodacom, MTN, and Telkom, regardless of where original contract was initiated. You won’t need to visit a separate outlet, since iStore takes care of all the paperwork,” says Dodd.

Those not wanting to commit to a contract, might prefer the payment plan from FNB. The buy-for-cash option allows consumers to use their FNB credit card budget facility to payoff an iPhone at a reduced interest rate of 10.25%, as well as, choose their own network SIM for greater flexibility and freedom. After 12 or 24 months, you have the option of trading in your device, allowing you to offset your outstanding installments and purchase a brand-new iPhone.

For example, explains Dodd, “The latest-model iPhone XR, will cost just over R600 a month for 12 months. That translates to a saving of R145 a month, or R3,480 over two years, compared to the cost of a traditional contract with a major mobile network.”

Another affordable way to join the world of iPhone at iStore is to look at the wide range of Apple Certified Pre-Owned iPhones, or CPOs, on offer. These are fully-functional refurbished products that have gone through rigorous tests and checks to meet Apple’s high standards.

Packaged in original Apple packaging, Apple Certified Pre-Owned iPhones come with a 12-month Apple warranty, and are also available from iStore Online for the starting price of just R4,999.

Lastly, iStore offers a unique trade-in programme that lets customers trade-in up to five Apple products when you upgrade to a new iPhone, or any other product in-store. “You’ll get instant cash back, to use towards the purchase of a new product at iStore, or you can choose a gift card, loaded with the trade-in value, says Dodd.”

“Whatever your choice, whatever your plan, there’s an iPhone just for you at iStore, waiting for you to go out and do whatever it takes to change the world,” says Dodd. “Why go anywhere else?” DM

Click here for more information on iStore’s wide range of purchasing plans and options.

