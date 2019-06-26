Business Maverick

South Africa Working on New Oil and Gas Policy to Enable Growth

By Bloomberg 26 June 2019
Caption
A burning funnel of the Romanian central oil platform, on the Black Sea, near the shore of Constanta city, Romania 05 April 2016. EPA/STR

South Africa is working on a policy to govern the development of oil and gas resources after calls by potential investors to shield the industry from a long-running debate over laws that apply to mining exploration.

For South Africa, The finalizing of oil legislation has become more urgent since Total SA announced the first significant deep-water oil find off the coast of South Africa in February. Since the discovery, which has an estimated 1 billion barrels of crude reserves, rival Royal Dutch Shell Plc has bought a stake in exploration blocks in the same area from Anadarko Petroleum Corp.

“We need to speedily work to entrench regulatory and policy certainty,” Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said in a speech to parliament in Cape Town on Tuesday. “The department has begun with the process of developing a Petroleum Resources Development Bill.”

Read More: South Africa’s Landmark Oil Find Opens Prospect of Drilling Rush

Developing a separate oil and gas policy will protect the industry from uncertainty that’s held back the mining sector, which has been bogged down in debates over a new government charter aimed at redistributing the country’s mineral wealth.

South Africa currently imports about 60% of its oil-product needs in the form of crude, which is processed at local refineries. The rest is met by plants owned by Sasol Ltd., which converts oil and gas into motor-fuel products and chemicals.

The bill “will further provide regulatory certainty to the upstream petroleum industry and stimulate growth and development of this sector,” Mantashe said, without giving details of when he expects the draft law to come before parliament.

Gallery

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→Payment options

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Fund managers concerned about unintended consequences of Naspers Amsterdam listing

By Ruan Jooste and Tim Cohen

BUSINESS MAVERICK

CEOs in South Africa are quitting their jobs, triggering a succession crisis

Ray Mahlaka
9 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK INVESTIGATION

Video Surveillance and Cybersecurity (Part Two): Chinese cyber espionage is a real threat

Heidi Swart
8 hours ago
14 mins

Newsdeck

Mueller Agrees to Testify Before Two House Panels on July 17

Bloomberg 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Bill Cosby appeals 2018 conviction for Pennsylvania sex attack

Reuters 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump threatens ‘obliteration,’ Iran calls White House ‘mentally retarded’

Reuters 7 hours ago

Newsdeck

SpaceX lifts 24 satellites into orbit after ‘most difficult launch’

Reuters 8 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Bullion’s current tear offers scant golden opportunity for South African producers
Ed Stoddard 9 hours ago
4 mins

Despite receiving a knighthood from the Queen, Bill Gates cannot use the title "Sir" due to his being American.

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Bold policies needed to pull poorest countries out of mire

Ceyla Pazarbasioglu 8 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Obscure company targets coal mining project on Kruger Park doorstep

Ed Stoddard
25 JUN
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK: PROGRESSIVE PROSPERITY SERIES

Rebuilding leadership is the first step to delivering on SONA commitment

Miriam Altman
25 JUN
5 mins

Business Maverick

Despite climate pledges, G20 coal subsidies rise

Reuters
25 JUN
3 mins

Business Maverick

Trump and Xi to Seal a Deal? Traders Aren’t Holding Their Breath

Bloomberg
25 JUN
6 mins