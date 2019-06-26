“We need to speedily work to entrench regulatory and policy certainty,” Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe said in a speech to parliament in Cape Town on Tuesday. “The department has begun with the process of developing a Petroleum Resources Development Bill.”

Developing a separate oil and gas policy will protect the industry from uncertainty that’s held back the mining sector, which has been bogged down in debates over a new government charter aimed at redistributing the country’s mineral wealth.

South Africa currently imports about 60% of its oil-product needs in the form of crude, which is processed at local refineries. The rest is met by plants owned by Sasol Ltd., which converts oil and gas into motor-fuel products and chemicals.

The bill “will further provide regulatory certainty to the upstream petroleum industry and stimulate growth and development of this sector,” Mantashe said, without giving details of when he expects the draft law to come before parliament.