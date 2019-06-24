Maverick Life

The week in pictures – June 23, 2019

By Maverick Life Editors 24 June 2019

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2020 Men's collection by Ghanaian-American designer Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 20 June 2019. The presentation of the Spring/Summer 2020 menswear collections runs from 18 to 23 June 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON

The Spring/Summer 2020 Menswear presentations showcased at Milan – at Milano Moda Uomo, a selection of fashion shows for men held at the Milan Fair – followed by the Paris shows, which were showcased from 18 June until Sunday 23 June. From bold patterns and bright colours, oversized silhouettes and larger-than-life headgear, the Spring/Summer 2020 Menswear runways brought creativity and design innovation centre stage.

A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2020 Men’s collection by Japanese designer Yohji Yamamoto during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 20 June 2019. The presentation of the Spring/Summer 2020 menswear collections runs from 18 to 23 June 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG
Models present creations from the Spring/Summer 2020 Men’s collection by Homme Plisse Issey Miyake during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 20 June 2019. The presentation of the Spring/Summer 2020 menswear collections runs from 18 to 23 June 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
Models present creations from the Spring/Summer 2020 Men’s collection by Ghanaian-American designer Virgil Abloh for Louis Vuitton during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 20 June 2019. The presentation of the Spring/Summer 2020 menswear collections runs from 18 to 23 June 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
A model presents a creation by Italian designer Pier Paolo Piccioli for Valentino during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 19 June 2019. The presentation of the Spring/Summer 2020 menswear collections runs from 18 to 23 June. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
Models present creations by Italian designer Pier Paolo Piccioli for Valentino during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 19 June 2019. The presentation of the Spring/Summer 2020 menswear collections runs from 18 to 23 June. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
Models present creations by Swedish designer Jonny Johansson for Acne Studios fashion house during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 19 June 2019. The presentation of the Spring/Summer 2020 menswear collections runs from 18 to 23 June. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
A model presents a creation from the Spring/ Summer 2020 Men’s collection by designers Jose Lamali, Jeremie Egry and Aurelien Arbet for Etudes during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 19 June 2019. The presentation of the Spring/Summer 2020 menswear collections runs from 18 to 23 June 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG
A model presents a creation from the Spring/ Summer 2020 Men’s collection by designers Jose Lamali, Jeremie Egry and Aurelien Arbet for Etudes during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 19 June 2019. The presentation of the Spring/Summer 2020 menswear collections runs from 18 to 23 June 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG
A model presents creations from the Spring/ Summer 2020 Men’s collection by Japanese designer Fumito Ganryu during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 18 June 2019. The presentation of the Spring/Summer 2020 menswear collections runs from 18 to 23 June 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2020 Men’s collection by US designer Mike Amiri for his label Amiri during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 20 June 2019. The presentation of the Spring/Summer 2020 menswear collections runs from 18 to 23 June 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG
A model presents a creation from the Spring/ Summer 2020 Off-White men’s Collection by US designer Virgil Abloh during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 19 June 2019. The presentation of the Spring/Summer 2020 menswear collections runs from 18 to 23 June 2019. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
A model presents a creation of Italian fashion house Marni during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 15 June 2019. The Spring/Summer 2020 Men’s collections are presented at the Milano Moda Uomo from 14 to 17 June. EPA-EFE/Daniel Dal Zennaro
A model presents a creation of Marni during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 15 June 2019. The Spring Summer 2020 Men’s collections are presented at the Milano Moda Uomo from 14 to 17 June. EPA-EFE/Daniel Dal Zennaro
A model presents a creation of Emporio Armani during the Milan Fashion Week, in Milan, Italy, 15 June 2019. The Spring Summer 2020 Men’s collections are presented at the Milano Moda Uomo from 14 to 17 June. EPA-EFE/MATTEO BAZZI
Models present creations from the Spring/Summer 2020 Men’s collection by Korean designer Juun J during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 21 June 2019. The presentation of the Spring/Summer 2020 menswear collections runs from 18 to 23 June 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
A model presents creations from the Spring/ Summer 2020 Men’s collection by Belgian designer Kris Van Assche for Berluti during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 21 June 2019. The presentation of the Spring/Summer 2020 menswear collections runs from 18 to 23 June 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG
A model presents creations from the Spring/ Summer 2020 Men’s collection by French Fashion Designer Arthur Avellano for Arthur Avellano during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 21 June 2019. The presentation of the Spring/Summer 2020 menswear collections runs from 18 to 23 June 2019. EPA-EFE/CAROLINE BLUMBERG
Models present creations from the Spring/Summer 2020 Men’s collection by Dior during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 21 June 2019. The presentation of the Spring/Summer 2020 menswear collections runs from 18 to 23 June 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2020 Men’s collection by Dior during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 21 June 2019. The presentation of the Spring/Summer 2020 menswear collections runs from 18 to 23 June 2019. EPA-EFE/IAN LANGSDON
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2020 Men’s collection by British designer Jonathan Anderson for Loewe during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 22 June 2019. The presentation of the Spring/Summer 2020 menswear collections runs from 18 to 23 June. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2020 Men’s collection by British designer Jonathan Anderson for Loewe during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 22 June 2019. The presentation of the Spring/Summer 2020 menswear collections runs from 18 to 23 June. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2020 Men’s collection by US designer Thom Browne during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 22 June 2019. The presentation of the Spring/Summer 2020 menswear collections runs from 18 to 23 June. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
A model presents a creation from the Spring/Summer 2020 Men’s collection by US designer Thom Browne during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 22 June 2019. The presentation of the Spring/Summer 2020 menswear collections runs from 18 to 23 June. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
Models present creations from the Spring/Summer 2020 Men’s collection by Japanese designer Yosuke Aizawa for White Mountaineering during the Paris Fashion Week, in Paris, France, 22 June 2019. The presentation of the Spring/Summer 2020 menswear collections runs from 18 to 23 June. EPA-EFE/CHRISTOPHE PETIT TESSON
