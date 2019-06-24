Business Maverick

Eskom’s Gain Is South Africa’s Pain as Investors Balk at Debt

By Bloomberg 24 June 2019
Caption
Electrical transmission pylons are silhouetted as the sun rises at dawn in the Saulsville township, Pretoria, South Africa, on Friday, May 31, 2019. While South African President Cyril Ramaphosa says power utility Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. is considered too big to fail, it could be too big to support because of the costs associated with stabilizing its finances, Engineering News reported, citing S&P Global Ratings Director Ravi Bhatia. Photographer: Waldo Swiegers/Bloomberg

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa’s latest pledge to support Eskom Holdings SOC Ltd. is good news for the cash-strapped electricity company -- but some investors are balking at the prospect of increased sovereign-bond issuance to pay for the bailout.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa told lawmakers last week South Africa would bring forward part of the 230 billion rand ($16 billion) earmarked for Eskom over the next 10 years. The Treasury hasn’t budgeted for additional support over and above the 23 billion rand allocated in February for this and each of the next two years.

“Additional front-loaded support will mean an increase in bond issuance as revenue and cost-cutting measures are currently insufficient to fund Eskom’s support,” said Mike van der Westhuizen, a portfolio manager at Citadel Holdings Ltd. in Johannesburg. “Until we have exact numbers in terms of immediate support needed, or the actual plan, it’s difficult to calculate the effect on the fiscal situation.”

South Africa's yield curve steepens on Eskom bailout risks

The premium of 20-year bonds over two-year securities steepened on Friday to the most since January as investors priced in the risk posed by Eskom to the country’s long-term debt path, according to Alvin Chawasema, a trader at Sasfin Securities Ltd. in Johannesburg.

A wider-than-forecast budget deficit and failure to curb debt could result in South Africa losing its last remaining investment-grade credit rating at Moody’s Investors Service. Yields on benchmark rand-denominated bonds due December 2026 climbed by the most in more than a month on Friday, and that may just be the start, said Van der Westhuizen.

“The market is far too complacent at current yields on South African government debt,” he said. “Given the lack of clarity around Eskom, and other structural reform for that matter, the risks are heavily and disproportionately skewed towards bond weakness. The current debt-to-GDP trajectory does not look healthy at all.”

