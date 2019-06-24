Newsdeck

Earthquake of 7.5 magnitude hits remote area of Indonesia – USGS

By Reuters 24 June 2019

June 24 (Reuters) - An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck in a remote area of Indonesia in the Banda Sea on Monday, the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) said, but there were no initial tsunami warnings.

 

The quake hit at a depth of 220 km (136 miles), the USGS said. There were no immediate reports of damage or injury.

The Hawaii-based Pacific Tsunami Warning Center said in a bulletin a destructive Pacific-wide tsunami was not expected after the quake, which was initially recorded with a magnitude of 7.2.

(Reporting by Paul Tait; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)

Gallery

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→Payment options

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

EDITORIAL

To rebuild South Africa’s investigative capacity, disband Hawks

By Daily Maverick

Post-SONA

Member of Ramaphosa’s government mocks his dream of a future city, bullet train

Carien Du Plessis
17 hours ago
3 mins

ANALYSIS

ANC’s Post-SONA inner landscape — not easier, not simpler

Stephen Grootes
8 hours ago
7 mins

Newsdeck

Earthquake of 7.5 magnitude hits remote area of Indonesia – USGS

Reuters 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Turkey’s opposition strikes blow to Erdogan with Istanbul mayoral win

Reuters 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

Ethiopia’s army chief, three others killed in failed regional coup

Reuters 10 hours ago

Newsdeck

Yemen’s Houthis hit Saudi airport, killing one expat, Saudi-led coalition says

Reuters 10 hours ago

Tibor Nagy, US's Africa man

Ethiopian assassinations likely a backlash from old guard against Abiy Ahmed’s reforms
Peter Fabricius 9 hours ago
5 mins

"The real problem of humanity is the following: we have paleolithic emotions; medieval institutions; and god-like technology" ~ Edward Wilson

INTERVIEW

While she admits protocol is not her strong point, so far so good for Naledi Pandor on the world diplomatic stage

Carien Du Plessis 8 hours ago
6 mins

OUR BURNING PLANET OP-ED

Global heating is the key priority; without urgent action there will be no jobs and no future

Ruby Sampson
8 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

A letter to my unborn black girl-child: Raise your voice louder and your fist higher

Thabi Myeni
14 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Once the SONA red carpet has been rolled up and the toasts are over, the reality of life in South Africa still remains

Busani Ngcaweni
13 hours ago
6 mins

OPINIONISTA

What in the hell is Libra?

Steven Boykey Sidley
14 hours ago
3 mins