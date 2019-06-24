Business Maverick

Bitcoin Climbs Above $11,000 as Memories of Popped Bubble Fade

By Bloomberg 24 June 2019
Caption
Lights illuminate USB cables inside a 'mining rig' computer, used to mine cryptocurrency, in Budapest, Hungary, on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018. Cryptocurrencies are not living up to their comparisons with gold as a store of value, tumbling Monday as an equities sell-off in Asia extended the biggest rout in global stocks in two years. Photographer: Akos Stiller/Bloomberg

Bitcoin traded above $11,000 for the first time in 15 months, recouping more than half of the parabolic increase that captured the attention of mainstream investors before the cryptocurrency bubble burst last year.

“The bounce-back of Bitcoin has been fairly extraordinary,” said George McDonaugh, chief executive and co-founder of London-based blockchain and cryptocurrency investment firm KR1 Plc. “Money didn’t leave the asset behind, it just sat on the sidelines waiting to get back in.”

Bitcoin surged as high as $11,251.21 on Monday, a 13% gain from late Friday that put it at the highest levels since March 2018. It was at $10,815 as of 7:10 a.m. in Hong Kong.

Bitcoin's rally continues to gather pace

The largest cryptocurrency had a furious run higher in late 2017 that culminated with a top above $19,500, before an almost-as-relentless move downward over much of 2018. It languished around the $3,300 to $4,100 range for several months.

Bitcoin’s ride back accelerated in April, puzzling onlookers trying to pinpoint a reason for the surge. A study by Indexica, an alternative data provider, showed three main drivers: a more complex conversation surrounding Bitcoin, fewer concerns about fraud and a shift in the tense of how Bitcoin is talked about from the past to the future.

“The market has matured greatly since the last time Bitcoin crossed $10,000,” said Matt Greenspan, a senior market analyst at eToro. “This run is far more justified given the current level of adoption.”

Read more: Why Is Bitcoin Surging? Alternative Data Shows It’s Grown-Up

In contrast with last year, there are now signs of renewed mainstream interest in cryptocurrencies and the underlying blockchain technology, most prominently Facebook Inc.’s Libra. The social-media giant is working with a broad group of partners from Visa Inc. to Uber Technologies Inc. to develop the system, which has already attracted attention and criticism from politicians raising privacy and security concerns.

Read more: Facebook Wants Its Cryptocurrency to Rival the Greenback

The advent of Libra “is validating the crypto space and sending all the major digital coins higher,” said Edward Moya, chief market strategist at Oanda Corp. in New York. “Bitcoin volatility is likely to persist, with $12,000 and $15,000 as the next two critical resistance levels.”

Still, the speed of the rally has some observers warning caution is once again warranted.

To Whitney Tilson, founder of Empire Financial Research and a former hedge-fund manager, Bitcoin is “exhibit A” in the lexicon of “scams that enrich insiders at the expense of average folks.”

“Don’t get fooled by the dead-cat bounce this year,” Tilson said in comments last week. “Mark my words: A year from now, it will be a lot lower. This is a techno-libertarian pump-and-dump scheme that will end in ruin.”

Gallery

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→Payment options

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Naspers approaches its existential crisis

By Tim Cohen

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Mozambique’s $20bn gas project: A boom that heralds a resource curse bust?

Ed Stoddard
7 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

Let us dream of developing our productive capacity

Trudi Makhaya
21 JUN
5 mins

Newsdeck

Earthquake of 7.5 magnitude hits remote area of Indonesia – USGS

Reuters 2 hours ago

Newsdeck

Turkey’s opposition strikes blow to Erdogan with Istanbul mayoral win

Reuters 3 hours ago

Newsdeck

Ethiopia’s army chief, three others killed in failed regional coup

Reuters 9 hours ago

Newsdeck

Yemen’s Houthis hit Saudi airport, killing one expat, Saudi-led coalition says

Reuters 9 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Sad end to talc mine illustrates SA’s small business crisis
Ray Mahlaka 8 hours ago
4 mins

"The real problem of humanity is the following: we have paleolithic emotions; medieval institutions; and god-like technology" ~ Edward Wilson

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Cash Paymaster Services’ potential R1.3bn largesse from social grants agency thwarted

Ray Mahlaka 20 JUN
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

A workmanlike SONA – and it’s just what SA needs

Nazmeera Moola
21 JUN
3 mins

Green Blood Series (Part 3)

Forbidden Stories: Sand mafias silence journalists in India

Marion Guégan and Cécile Schilis-Gallego
21 JUN
10 mins

Business Maverick

Ramaphosa says Eskom too vital to fail

Reuters
21 JUN
3 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

So, speaking of economics, what happened to that R1.5-trillion?

Tim Cohen
19 JUN
4 mins