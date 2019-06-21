Business Maverick

Zambia to Choose Buyer for Vedanta Unit in July, Lungu Says

By Bloomberg 21 June 2019
Caption
Zambia's President Edgar Lungu, 08 February 2016. EPA/PHILIPPE WOJAZER / POOL MAXPPP OUT

Zambia’s government expects to conclude talks with potential buyers of Vedanta Resources Ltd.’s local copper unit within a month, President Edgar Lungu told Bloomberg, preempting a hearing by Zambia’s High Court on Thursday on the state’s bid to liquidate the asset after a dispute between the government and the Indian company.

Zambia’s government expects to conclude talks with potential buyers of Vedanta Resources Ltd.’s local copper unit within a month, President Edgar Lungu told Bloomberg.His comments preempted a hearing by Zambia’s High Court on Thursday on the state’s bid to liquidate the asset after a dispute between the government and the Indian company. The stand-off has rattled investors, with yields on the Eurobonds of Africa’s second-biggest copper producer surging to new records last month.

The government received expressions of interest for the unit, Konkola Copper Mines, from companies based in Turkey, Russia, India, Canada and China, Lungu said in an interview Wednesday. He didn’t identify the firms.

“The team which we have put up is interrogating all these companies to see whether they can fit, meet our expectations,” Lungu, 62, said on the sidelines of a conference in Maputo, Mozambique’s capital. “I think it’s going on very well. By the end of this month, towards the midway next month, we should wrap up in terms of talking to the would-be investors.”

Lungu’s comments are “deeply worrying,” Vedanta said in an statement.

“They imply that a decision to sell the assets was taken in advance of any court ruling and without Vedanta being given the opportunity to be heard,” it said. “KCM is not for sale and Vedanta will challenge any attempt to sell the business without its consent.”

Court Appeal

The company is also considering whether to appeal a decision earlier on Thursday by High Court Judge Annesi Banda-Bobo to reject Vedanta’s request to be joined to the liquidation proceedings, it said.

Zambia’s government moved to liquidate Konkola after Lungu accused the company of cheating on its taxes and lying about its expansion plans. Vedanta, majority owned by Indian billionaire Anil Agarwal, says it’s a loyal investor that has spent $3 billion on the operations. The liquidation doesn’t amount to nationalization, and the government stepped in because the company had failed, said Lungu.

Vedanta reported a $165 million operating loss at Konkola in the year through March. Still, the company valued the assets at about $1.6 billion in its most recent annual report. The government is eager for a private investor to take over because running the loss-making operations would be a drain on an already strained state budget.

Read a backgrounder on the impact of Zambia’s mine-tax increases

“We can’t afford keeping that thing because it’s very expensive and obviously we don’t want government to get strapped in there and get stuck,” said Lungu. “We want to do this expeditiously and within the law.”

Zambia is the world’s No. 7 producer of copper, which is used in pipes for buildings and wiring for electric grids. Output disruptions could push the global market for the metal further into deficit this year, amid a strike at Codelco, the world’s bigger miner of the metal.

Mines Minister Richard Musukwa has sought to head off investor concerns that the government’s dispute with Vedanta threatens other foreign-owned businesses, describing the dispute as “an isolated case.”

Lungu also said the government would consider revisiting mining taxes opposed by producers if they proved the levels are too onerous. Konkola, along with units of Glencore Plc and First Quantum Minerals Ltd., is among copper miners that have been affected by higher mining royalties introduced this year, in addition to other tax increases.

The country’s mining-lobby group has warned the government the tax hikes could result in Zambia’s copper output falling by as much as 100,000 metric tons this year from a record 861,946 tons in 2018.

‘Always Grumbling’

“They always grumble, but I think if they make their case we will hear them,” Lungu said. “But for now, they’ve not made any case to warrant us reversing our position on the tax regime. We are not convinced.”

The government is a minority shareholder in most of the country’s mines and wouldn’t want to smother them with taxes, Lungu said. Some companies have threatened to shutter shafts and fire hundreds of workers because of the tax increases. At least one — First Quantum — backed down. Still, only two of the country’s five copper smelters are currently operating, though not all the owners have cited the new taxes as the reason for shutdowns.

“Every time we’ve tried to raise our share of tax they’ve always come up with their prophesy of doom, all the time,” said Lungu. “They will put up a fight, but we want to get our fair share of tax without killing the industry.”

Gallery

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→Payment options

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Business Maverick

Ramaphosa says Eskom too vital to fail

By Reuters

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Cash Paymaster Services’ potential R1.3bn largesse from social grants agency thwarted

Ray Mahlaka
20 JUN
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

A workmanlike SONA – and it’s just what SA needs

Nazmeera Moola
21 JUN
3 mins

Newsdeck

‘The judiciary is about to be captured’ – Malema

News24 21 JUN

Newsdeck

‘No reason to panic’ – Joburg says about scheduled 54-hour water shut-down

Chanel Retief 21 JUN

Newsdeck

Emirates re-routing flights away from possible conflict areas in Gulf

Reuters 21 JUN

Newsdeck

Zimbabwe Leader Wants New Currency, IMF Loan in Revival Bid

Bloomberg 21 JUN

Green Blood Series (Part 3)

Forbidden Stories: Sand mafias silence journalists in India
Marion Guégan and Cécile Schilis-Gallego 21 JUN
10 mins

"I do not understand how holding a placard to protest against gender-based violence would be interpreted as insulting the modesty of a woman." ~ Beatrice Mateyo

BUSINESS MAVERICK

So, speaking of economics, what happened to that R1.5-trillion?

Tim Cohen 19 JUN
4 mins

Business Maverick

Blunders – Episode 144: Vestact

Paul Theron
21 JUN
1 min

OPINIONISTA

Let us dream of developing our productive capacity

Trudi Makhaya
21 JUN
5 mins

Business Maverick

Rico: Cartoon Friday

Rico
21 JUN
< 1 min

Business Maverick

Is Libra the beginning of the end of traditional money?

Investec
20 JUN
5 mins