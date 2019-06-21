Business Maverick

Rico: Cartoon Friday

By Rico 21 June 2019

Gallery

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→Payment options

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Business Maverick

Ramaphosa says Eskom too vital to fail

By Reuters

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Cash Paymaster Services’ potential R1.3bn largesse from social grants agency thwarted

Ray Mahlaka
20 JUN
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

A workmanlike SONA – and it’s just what SA needs

Nazmeera Moola
21 JUN
3 mins

Newsdeck

‘The judiciary is about to be captured’ – Malema

News24 21 JUN

Newsdeck

‘No reason to panic’ – Joburg says about scheduled 54-hour water shut-down

Chanel Retief 21 JUN

Newsdeck

Emirates re-routing flights away from possible conflict areas in Gulf

Reuters 21 JUN

Newsdeck

Zimbabwe Leader Wants New Currency, IMF Loan in Revival Bid

Bloomberg 21 JUN

Green Blood Series (Part 3)

Forbidden Stories: Sand mafias silence journalists in India
Marion Guégan and Cécile Schilis-Gallego 21 JUN
10 mins

"I do not understand how holding a placard to protest against gender-based violence would be interpreted as insulting the modesty of a woman." ~ Beatrice Mateyo

BUSINESS MAVERICK

So, speaking of economics, what happened to that R1.5-trillion?

Tim Cohen 19 JUN
4 mins

Business Maverick

Blunders – Episode 144: Vestact

Paul Theron
21 JUN
1 min

OPINIONISTA

Let us dream of developing our productive capacity

Trudi Makhaya
21 JUN
5 mins

Business Maverick

Rico: Cartoon Friday

Rico
21 JUN
< 1 min

Business Maverick

Is Libra the beginning of the end of traditional money?

Investec
20 JUN
5 mins