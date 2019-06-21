Business Maverick

Friday, June 21: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

By Bloomberg 21 June 2019
Caption
epaselect US President Donald J. Trump (R) meets with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau (L) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 20 June 2019. US President Donald J. Trump spoke to the media about Iran shooting down an American drone, saying that the US reply will be known 'soon'. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Donald Trump again downplayed an Iranian attack after a Navy drone was shot down, and oil surged the most in three years on the news. Xi Jinping makes a landmark visit to North Korea. And the quant known as Mr. Bear turned bullish at just the wrong time. Here are some of the things people in markets are talking about today.

‘Loose and Stupid’

Donald Trump suggested Iran’s downing of a U.S. drone  was a decision by a “loose and stupid” individual, a comment that may ease escalating tensions. The president said the Islamic Republic made “a very bad mistake” by shooting down the unmanned aircraft but declined to detail any potential response. The UN called for “maximum restraint” as Tehran and Washington disputed whether the drone was over international or Iranian waters.

Stocks, Oil Surge

Oil jumped the most this year on the drone attack, with WTI futures surging as much as 6.1%. Speculative traders who’d turned against crude recently are ready to pile back in, according to LPS Futures. Asian equity futures are flat to slightly higher after U.S. stocks advanced, with the S&P 500 opening at a record high. And the global bond rally marched on. Ten-year Treasury yields dropped below 2% for the first time since November 2016 as a shift toward easing global central bank policy and Iran tensions pushed investors toward havens. The dollar fell across the board, as the Norwegian krone and Swiss franc both gained more than 1%.

Xi’s Push

Xi Jinping told Kim Jong Un he’s visiting to push for a political settlement on the Korean peninsula, and said China is willing to play a constructive role in denuclearization. Beijing is ready to help Pyongyang “address its legitimate security and development concerns,” as part of a deal, according to CCTV’s account of the Chinese president’s remarks.

Southeast Asia Convenes

The leaders of Southeast Asia’s economies are set to gather in Thailand this weekend as the shadow of Trump’s trade war keeps the region on edge. While China is the biggest trading partner for most of the participants, they also can’t afford to offend the U.S. Aside from slowing growth, the 10-nation summit in Bangkok is expected to focus on sustainability, ways of knitting the region’s markets together and efforts to foster digital innovation without compromising privacy and security.

Mr. Bear Turned Bullish

John Rachmat spent three years researching, backtesting and tweaking his quantitative investment model before he was convinced he had a winning formula. The former sell-side strategist, who accurately predicted the last two bear markets in Indonesia, has dropped near the bottom of the country’s performance rankings after his fund’s move to turn bullish on mining stocks shortly after it began trading in mid-2018.

Gallery

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→Payment options

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Business Maverick

Ramaphosa says Eskom too vital to fail

By Reuters

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Cash Paymaster Services’ potential R1.3bn largesse from social grants agency thwarted

Ray Mahlaka
20 JUN
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

A workmanlike SONA – and it’s just what SA needs

Nazmeera Moola
21 JUN
3 mins

Newsdeck

‘The judiciary is about to be captured’ – Malema

News24 21 JUN

Newsdeck

‘No reason to panic’ – Joburg says about scheduled 54-hour water shut-down

Chanel Retief 21 JUN

Newsdeck

Emirates re-routing flights away from possible conflict areas in Gulf

Reuters 21 JUN

Newsdeck

Zimbabwe Leader Wants New Currency, IMF Loan in Revival Bid

Bloomberg 21 JUN

Green Blood Series (Part 3)

Forbidden Stories: Sand mafias silence journalists in India
Marion Guégan and Cécile Schilis-Gallego 21 JUN
10 mins

"I do not understand how holding a placard to protest against gender-based violence would be interpreted as insulting the modesty of a woman." ~ Beatrice Mateyo

BUSINESS MAVERICK

So, speaking of economics, what happened to that R1.5-trillion?

Tim Cohen 19 JUN
4 mins

Business Maverick

Blunders – Episode 144: Vestact

Paul Theron
21 JUN
1 min

OPINIONISTA

Let us dream of developing our productive capacity

Trudi Makhaya
21 JUN
5 mins

Business Maverick

Rico: Cartoon Friday

Rico
21 JUN
< 1 min

Business Maverick

Is Libra the beginning of the end of traditional money?

Investec
20 JUN
5 mins