Newsdeck

Emirates re-routing flights away from possible conflict areas in Gulf

By Reuters 21 June 2019

DUBAI, June 21 (Reuters) - Emirates Airline is re-routing flights away from areas of possible conflict in the Gulf, a spokeswoman for the Dubai-based company said on Friday, amid growing military tension between Iran and the United States in the region.

“The re-routings have minimally affected the arrival/departure timings of some flights,” she said, without naming specific countries or provinces that are being avoided. “We are carefully monitoring the ongoing developments and (..) will make further operational changes if the need arises.”

(Reporting by Saeed Azhar; writing by Maher Chmaytelli; editing by Susan Fenton)

Gallery

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→Payment options

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

SONA 2019

Searching for national inspiration, Ramaphosa protects Eskom, preserves the SARB’s mandate and dreams of a futuristic city

By Marianne Merten

ZAPIRO

Dream of Wakanda

john
22 JUN

Green Blood Series (Part 3)

Forbidden Stories: Sand mafias silence journalists in India

Marion Guégan and Cécile Schilis-Gallego
21 JUN
10 mins

Newsdeck

‘The judiciary is about to be captured’ – Malema

News24 21 JUN

Newsdeck

‘No reason to panic’ – Joburg says about scheduled 54-hour water shut-down

Chanel Retief 21 JUN

Newsdeck

Emirates re-routing flights away from possible conflict areas in Gulf

Reuters 21 JUN

Newsdeck

Zimbabwe Leader Wants New Currency, IMF Loan in Revival Bid

Bloomberg 21 JUN

OPINIONISTA

Let us dream of developing our productive capacity
Trudi Makhaya 21 JUN
5 mins

"I do not understand how holding a placard to protest against gender-based violence would be interpreted as insulting the modesty of a woman." ~ Beatrice Mateyo

TASTING STELLENBOSCH

George Jardine tempts top chefs to offer top training in fine dining

Bianca Coleman 21 JUN
7 mins

Sport

Soccer World Cup: The (in)equality problem

Antoinette Muller
21 JUN
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Cash Paymaster Services’ potential R1.3bn largesse from social grants agency thwarted

Ray Mahlaka
20 JUN
4 mins

SONA 2019

SA’s second (cut-price) 2019 SONA sees MPs strut their stuff again

Rebecca Davis and Aisha Abdool Karim
21 JUN
4 mins
Seas The Moment