Naspers Invests in African Uber-Like Cleaning Service Startup

By Reuters 20 June 2019
A logo sits on display inside the headquarters of Napsters Ltd., at the Media24 Ltd. office complex in Cape Town, South Africa, on Thursday, May 7, 2015. South Africa lacks a coherent economic policy and government departments are failing to work together, said Koos Bekker, billionaire and chairman of Naspers Ltd., Africas biggest company. Photographer: Halden Krog/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) --Naspers Ltd.’s venture capital arm backed on-demand housekeeping service SweepSouth, part of a commitment to invest almost $100 million in tech startups in its home market of South Africa.

The 30 million-rand ($2.1 million) stake makes Naspers the largest investor in the company. A valuation was not disclosed.

SweepSouth lets users enter their location, the number of rooms that need cleaning, and any required extras such as laundry and ironing, then connects them to nearby workers. Payment takes place within the app.

Although the investment announced Thursday is small by international standards, the Naspers unit, called Naspers Foundry, has said it intends to invest 1.4 billion rand in South African tech startups to bolster local entrepreneurs. That’s as Africa’s biggest company prepares to list its international internet assets on Euronext Amsterdam next month.

