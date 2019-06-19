Business Maverick

The World Now Has Three People Worth More Than $100 Billion

By Bloomberg 19 June 2019
Caption
Bernard Arnault Photographer: Marlene Awaad/Bloomberg

Bernard Arnault, Europe’s richest person, just joined Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates in the world’s most exclusive wealth club with a fortune of at least $100 billion.

Bernard Arnault, chairman of LVMH, entered the ranks of centibillionaires Tuesday as the luxury-goods maker climbed 2.9% to a record 368.80 euros a share. His net worth has increased almost $32 billion this year, the most on the 500-member Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

France’s multibillionaires have added the most wealth among European members of Bloomberg’s ranking in 2019, with Arnault, Kering SA’s Francois Pinault and cosmetics heir Francoise Bettencourt Meyers tacking on more than $40 billion between them. Meanwhile, the brothers behind the Chanel brand, Gerard and Alain Wertheimer, saw their fortunes soar $9.8 billion this week after the Parisian fragrance and fashion house reported its 2018 results.

Arnault’s fortune of $100.4 billion now equals more than 3% of France’s economy, underscoring the wealth gap in his native country, where protesters have agitated this year for more benefits paid for by the rich. Even amid growing trade tensions, Chinese consumers’ appetite for Louis Vuitton handbags and Hennessy cognac has bolstered results for LVMH, the owner of Dom Perignon Champagne and Tag Heuer watches. The company’s shares have surged 43% this year, the third-best performer on France’s CAC 40 Index.

Arnault, 70, and his family are among luxury tycoons who pledged more than $650 million in April for the reconstruction of Notre Dame Cathedral after the landmark church was ravaged by fire. He controls about half of Paris-based LVMH through a family holding company and also owns a 97% stake in Christian Dior, the fashion house founded three years before his birth in 1949.

Luxury titan Bernard Arnault's net worth eclipses $100 billion

Arnault entered the luxury-goods market by acquiring a textile group that owned Christian Dior. He sold all of the company’s other businesses and used the proceeds to buy a controlling stake in LVMH in 1988.

Gates, the Microsoft Corp. co-founder, has donated more than $35 billion to the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. Amazon.com Inc.’s Bezos, meanwhile, saw his net worth drop $40 billion earlier this year after reaching a divorce settlement with MacKenzie Bezos.

To contact the reporters on this story:
Ben Stupples in London at [email protected];
Devon Pendleton in New York at [email protected]

To contact the editors responsible for this story:
Pierre Paulden at [email protected]
Steven Crabill, Peter Eichenbaum

Gallery

In other news...

The South African economy is choking harder than the Proteas. Although to be choking you have to actually be eating and the Proteas seem to be on some sort of juice cleanse-like fast…*

Back to the economy: In the first quarter the GDP dive-bombed by a whopping 3.2%. The sense of futility can paralyse us into inaction and moaning. But it’s times like these that call for effort and action, no matter how small. Yes, South Africa is hurting. Yes the ravaged economy is evident everywhere you look. But you can make a difference, in your own personal way and by supporting independent media like Daily Maverick. We’ve pledged to continue the fight through producing incisive and impactful investigations and analysis, the same way we have done every day for the last decade.

By becoming a Maverick Insider you can help us keep doing what we do, so that you and others who can’t afford it, can keep reading the truth. For whatever amount you choose, you can support DM and it only takes a minute.

Support Daily Maverick→Payment options

*Proteas, you know we love you. We’d just love you more if you won occasionally...

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

BUSINESS MAVERICK

What is the point of the equity market?

By Sasha Planting

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Peter Moyo and Old Mutual to duke it out in court over his sacking

Ray Mahlaka
11 hours ago
4 mins

CRYPTOCURRENCY

Can Facebook’s ambitious new global digital currency really help bank the unbanked?

Tessa Knight
11 hours ago
3 mins

Newsdeck

Facebook Triggers Fresh Washington Fury Over Crypto Project

Bloomberg 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

Trump launches re-election campaign, presents himself as outsider and victim

Reuters 6 hours ago

Newsdeck

SANDF to send a high-level team to Mozambique after shooting incident

News24 13 hours ago

Newsdeck

Johnson Storms Ahead and Softens No-Deal Threat: Brexit Update

Bloomberg 13 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK OP-ED

Economic lessons from Everest
Jim O’Neill 12 hours ago
4 mins

Ring of Fire as performed by Johnny Cash was actually written by June Carter.

Business Maverick

Big tech is under fire. Could that mean it’s time to buy?

Ruan Jooste 18 JUN
5 mins

OPINIONISTA

A clear plan to accelerate economic growth should capture the zeitgeist of Ramaphosa’s SONA

Bonang Mohale
13 hours ago
5 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

Dudu Myeni’s ‘person’ behind move to get SAA to pay BNP Capital R128m

Jessica Bezuidenhout
10 hours ago
5 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Inflation targeting: A lesson from economic history

Reg Rumney
18 JUN
4 mins

Business Maverick

Youth employment relies on a rising tide of growth – but that’s a hard ask right now

Sharon Wood
17 JUN
5 mins