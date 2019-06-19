epa07066306 (FILE) - Saudi journalist and former editor-in-chief of the Saudi newspaper Al-Watan Jamal Khashoggi attends the the opening ceremony of 11th edition of Arab Media Forum 2012 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 08 May 2012 (Reissued 03 October 2018). According to reports on 03 October 2018, Jamal Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist known for being a critic of his country's policies, has gone missing after visiting the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on 02 October 2018 to complete routine paperwork. EPA-EFE/ALI HAIDER

Evidence suggests Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohamed bin Salman and other senior Saudi officials are liable for the murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a UN rights investigator said on Wednesday.

There was no immediate reaction from Riyadh which was sent the 100-page report in advance – but the kingdom has regularly denied accusations that the prince was involved.

Agnes Callamard, the UN special rapporteur on extra-judicial executions, called for countries to widen sanctions to include the Crown Prince and his personal assets, until and unless he can prove he has no responsibility.

Khashoggi, a critic of the prince and a Washington Post columnist, was last seen at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul on 2 October where he was to receive papers ahead of his wedding.

His body was dismembered and removed from the building, the Saudi prosecutor has said, and his remains have not been found.

“It is the conclusion of the Special Rapporteur that Mr Khashoggi has been the victim of a deliberate, premeditated execution, an extra-judicial killing for which the state of Saudi Arabia is responsible under international human rights law,” Callamard said in her report based on a six-month investigation.

Callamard went to Turkey earlier this year with a team of forensic and legal experts and said she received evidence from Turkish authorities.

“There is credible evidence, warranting further investigation of high-level Saudi officials’ individual liability, including the Crown Prince’s,” she said.

“Indeed, this human rights inquiry has shown that there is sufficient credible evidence regarding the responsibility of the Crown Prince demanding further investigation,” she added, urging the UN Secretary-General to establish an international probe. (Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay Editing by Andrew Heavens) DM

