Durban family finds 2.3m black mamba at front door

By News24 18 June 2019

A family in Westville, Durban had an unexpected visitor earlier this month.

The family was shocked to find that a 2.3m black mamba had made itself comfortable right outside their front door.

Nick Evans, owner of KwaZulu-Natal Amphibian and Reptile Conservation, was quickly summoned and by the time he arrived, the snake had slithered between tiles stacked in a pile outside.

It took the 25-year-old almost 10 minutes to catch it.

Once captured, Evans microchipped the reptile and released it.

