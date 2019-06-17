Maverick Life

The week in pictures – June 16, 2019

By Maverick Life Editors 17 June 2019
Caption
epa07639074 The artwork 'Big Sneaker (The Nineties)' (2001) by German artist Olaf Nicolai is on display at the show Art Unlimited in the context of the international art show Art Basel, in Basel, Switzerland, 10 June 2019. Unlimited is Art Basel's exhibition platform for projects that transcend the limitations of a classical art-show stand, including out-sized sculpture and paintings, video projections, large-scale installations, and live performances. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS

This week in lifestyle focuses on Tunis Fashion Week, which took place from 12th – 15th June, and the 96th Pitti Immagine Uomo in Florence, Italy – an annual event that focuses on men’s fashion and accessory collections as well as a trade show, allowing designers to launch new projects. With over 340 exhibitors from around the world, Pitti Immagine Uomo is seen to be one of the most prominent events in menswear fashion. Also in focus, the 73rd Annual Tony Awards and Art Basel in Switzerland: the first Art Basel was held in 1970 and now takes place three times a year, in Basel, Hong Kong and Miami.

A model presents a creation by designer Soltana during the Tunis Fashion Week 2019 in Tunis, Tunisia, 13 June 2019. The Tunis Fashion Week 2019 runs from the 12 to 15 June. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA
Models exhibit creations by designer Soraya during the Tunis Fashion Week 2019 in Tunis, Tunisia, 12 June 2019. The Tunis Fashion Week 2019 runs from the 12 to 15 June. EPA-EFE/MOHAMED MESSARA
The artwork Copper No. 32 (2015) by Emirati artist Hassan Sharif is on display at the show Art Parcours in the context of the international art show Art Basel, in Basel, Switzerland, 12 June 2019. Parcours is the sector which engages the city’s historical quarters with site-specific sculptures, interventions, and performances. EPA-EFE/GEORGIOS KEFALAS
Karl Lagerfeld X Endless Artist, live art performance and tribute to the fashion icon, during the 96th Pitti Immagine Uomo in Florence, Italy, 11 June 2019. EPA-EFE/Claudio Giovannini
Unexpected Pucci at Pitti Immagine Uomo; image by Thomas Dell’Agnello
Pronounce_Guest Nation China Special Event at 96th Pitti Immagine Uomo; Image by Vanni Bassetti
Visitors pose during the 96th Pitti Immagine Uomo in Florence, Italy, 11 June 2019. The event, which showcases men’s clothing and accessory collections, runs from 11 to 14 June. EPA-EFE/CLAUDIO GIOVANNINI
‘The Nizam of Hyderabad Necklace’, which is expected to reach $1.5 – $2.5 million USD, is displayed during a preview of Christie’s upcoming Maharajas and Mughal Magnificence auction in New York, USA, 13 June 2019. The auction, which features over 400 lots of jewellery, ceremonial objects and paintings from the Al Thani Collection, is to be held on 19 June 2019. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE
A visitor looks at the artwork ‘Infinite dune’ at the Prague Quadrennial of Performance Design and Space, in Prague, Czech Republic, 14 June 2019. The Prague Quadrennial of Performance Design and Space was established in 1967 and is one of the most significant events of Czech culture, which has been mapping the latest trends in performance design, scenography and theatre architecture. EPA-EFE/MARTIN DIVISEK
Members of the LoveKorea! dance group take part in the parade for the 24th Carnival of Cultures in Berlin, Germany, 09 June 2019. The event celebrates the cultural diversity of the German capital with dance, music and colourful costumes. EPA-EFE/FELIPE TRUEBA
David Perlow (L) joins Ali Stroker as she poses in the press room with the award for best performance by an actress in a featured role in a musical for “Rodgers & Hammerstein’s Oklahoma!” at the 73rd annual Tony Awards in New York, New York, USA, 09 June 2019. The annual awards honour excellence in Broadway theatre EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY
Billy Porter attends the 73rd Annual Tony Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York, New York, USA, 09 June 2019. The annual awards honour excellence in Broadway theatre. EPA-EFE/PETER FOLEY
School children take part in a climate protest outside the Union Buildings as part of Youth demand climate Justice movement, Pretoria, South Africa, 14 June 2019. One of the groups involved in the movement is the internationally recognized Extinction Rebellion environmental movement. The majority of South Africa power is produced by coal-fired power stations. Part of the youth message is to reduce this usage of coal. EPA-EFE/KIM LUDBROOK
