Multimedia

This Weekend We’re Watching – Jon Stewart roasting Congress over 9/11 fund

By Daily Maverick 14 June 2019

While our MPs throw chairs and hurl insults, America's Congress was being verbally lambasted by former Daily Show Jon Stewart. One day one can only hope Trevor Noah will do the same in Cape Town's National Assembly.

Gallery

Want to watch Richard Poplak’s audition for SA’s Got Talent?

Who doesn’t? Alas, it was removed by the host site for prolific swearing*... Now that we’ve got your attention, we thought we’d take the opportunity to talk to you about the small matter of book burning and freedom of speech.

Since its release, Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book Gangster State, has sparked numerous fascist-like behavior from certain members of the public (and the State). There have been planned book burnings, disrupted launches and Ace Magashule has openly called him a liar. And just to say thanks, a R10m defamation suit has been lodged against the author.

Pieter-Louis Myburgh is our latest Scorpio Investigative journalist recruit and we’re not going to let him and his crucial book be silenced. When the Cape Town launch was postponed, Maverick Insider stepped in and relocated it to a secure location so that Pieter-Louis’ revelations could be heard by the public. If we’ve learnt one thing over the past ten years it is this: when anyone tries to infringe on our constitutional rights, we have to fight back. Every day, our journalists are uncovering more details and evidence of State Capture and its various reincarnations. The rot is deep and the threats, like this recent one to freedom of speech, are real. You can support the cause by becoming an Insider and help free the speech that can make a difference.

*No video of Richard Poplak auditioning for SA’s Got Talent actually exists. Unless it does and we don’t know about it please send it through.

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Our Burning Planet Op-Ed

Adults owe teen climate activists the earth – it’s the least we can do

By Leonie Joubert

DAYS OF ZONDO

‘This is a WhatsApp whistleblowing message. I don’t know how else to do it’

Jessica Bezuidenhout
17 hours ago
6 mins

ZAPIRO

Aced

Zapiro
2 hours ago

Newsdeck

Johnson Will Join TV Debate With Rival Tories: Brexit Update

Bloomberg 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

EFF MP apologises for party’s conduct in Parliament confrontation

News24 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

Latest on tanker attacks south of the Strait of Hormuz

Reuters 4 hours ago

Newsdeck

Three cops arrested for trying to extort R5m from Ekurhuleni city official

News24 7 hours ago

Business Maverick

AMCU tables big wage demands in platinum sector
Ed Stoddard 4 hours ago
2 mins

"Those who will not reason are bigots; those who cannot are fools; and those who dare not are slaves." ~ George Gordon Byron

City Finances

The Ts & Cs of Joburg’s consumer debt write-off

Greg Nicolson and Chanel Retief 4 hours ago
3 mins

Sport

Being Banyana: A history of strife

Antoinette Muller
6 hours ago
8 mins

South Africa

Gauteng Education: plan for getting it right in the early learning stage

Ayanda Mthethwa
4 hours ago
2 mins

South Africa

Violence at School: ‘Lack of political will’ blamed, among other factors

Bheki C. Simelane
3 hours ago
5 mins

ISS Today

Is speaking truth to Swazi royal power bringing slow change?

ISS Today
20 mins ago
4 mins