LONDON, June 14 (Reuters) - Iran has rejected U.S. accusations that it was to blame for attacks on two tankers on Thursday south of the Strait of Hormuz after the incident raised concerns about a new confrontation in the Gulf, a vital oil shipping route.

Here are the latest developments:

* The U.S. military releases a video saying it shows Iran’s Revolutionary Guard drawing up to side of the Japanese-owned Kokuka Courageous tanker and removing an unexploded mine from its hull

* The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman says accusing Iran is “convenient” for U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and other U.S. officials, adding Iran is responsible for security in the Strait of Hormuz

* The European Union and China issue calls for restraint from all sides

* Iran says it has dispatched experts to assess whether rescued crew – Iranian TV showed 23 crew believed to be from the Front Altair – could return to the vessel

* The U.S. Navy says 21 crew from the Kokuka Courageous were rescued by a Dutch tug and transferred to the destroyer USS Bainbridge

* Norway’s Frontline, owner of the Front Altair, says a fire aboard the ship, which was carrying naphtha, has been extinguished

* Owner Kokuka Sangyo Co says two “flying objects” damaged the Kokuka Courageous but there was no damage to its cargo of methanol

* Dutch marine engineer Boskalis says it has been appointed to salvage both tankers

* Oil prices, which spiked after the attacks fell on Friday overshadowed by fears about trade disputes (Editing by Edmund Blair)

