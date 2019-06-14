Business Maverick

June 14: Five Things You Need to Know to Start Your Day

By Bloomberg 14 June 2019
Caption
The silhouette of an electric oil pump jack is seen at dusk in the oil fields surrounding Midland, Texas, U.S., on Tuesday, Nov. 7, 2017. Photographer: Luke Sharrett/Bloomberg

The U.S. blamed Iran for tanker attacks near the Persian Gulf. Asian futures are mixed following a turnaround in U.S. stocks. And Broadcom trimmed its sales forecast, citing the U.S.-China trade war. Here are some of the things people in markets are talking about today.

Blame it on Iran

The U.S. blamed Iran for attacks on two oil tankers near the Persian Gulf, further raising the risk of a military conflict. American officials have determined Tehran was responsible, Secretary of State Michael Pompeo said, without providing evidence. Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif suggested his country’s enemies may be culpable and reiterated calls for regional dialogue. Here’s more on what the friction is about.

Oil Jumps on Supply Fears

Oil spiked on the attacks, with WTI surging as much as 4.5% from a five-month low before paring gains. OPEC also cut its first-quarter demand growth estimate to less than 1 million barrels a day as the trade war hurt economic growth. The cartel kept its 2019 estimate mostly unchanged, saying consumption will accelerate the rest of the year.

Hong Kong’s Possible Pause

Hong Kong may be edging toward delaying the proposed extradition law that triggered protests, but its financial elite are sweating. Chief Executive Carrie Lam’s political allies said they don’t see the bill as urgent and legislative debate is on hold until further notice. Opponents have called for another march for Sunday. Members of the U.S. Congress have reintroduced a measure defending Hong Kong’s autonomy, while China’s hard line approach may be giving its critics in Taiwan a boost too. It’s all helping create a new kind of pressure on President Xi Jinping.

Asian Futures Mixed

Hang Seng futures are looking slightly lower, while the Nikkei and Australian markets are poised for higher opens after U.S. stocks halted a two-day decline. The S&P 500 hit a five-week peak as a surprise uptick in jobless claims supported the idea the Federal Reserve could take a dovish turn. And Larry Kudlow kept the trade war embers burning with a warning to China that there will be “consequences” if Xi doesn’t agree to meet with President Donald Trump at the G-20 summit later this month.

No More Day Drinking

New rules will prohibit floor traders at the London Metal Exchange from drinking during the workday, according to people familiar with the matter. While the LME already bars dealers from engaging in drunken behavior on the floor, the policy would go further to break an association with heavy drinking that stretches back to the bourse’s origins in Victorian times. The Brexit Party’s Nigel Farage, who has often recounted details of his booze-fueled exploits in the city before he moved into politics, has helped to perpetuate the image of the hard-drinking metals trader.

Gallery

Want to watch Richard Poplak’s audition for SA’s Got Talent?

Who doesn’t? Alas, it was removed by the host site for prolific swearing*... Now that we’ve got your attention, we thought we’d take the opportunity to talk to you about the small matter of book burning and freedom of speech.

Since its release, Pieter-Louis Myburgh’s book Gangster State, has sparked numerous fascist-like behavior from certain members of the public (and the State). There have been planned book burnings, disrupted launches and Ace Magashule has openly called him a liar. And just to say thanks, a R10m defamation suit has been lodged against the author.

Pieter-Louis Myburgh is our latest Scorpio Investigative journalist recruit and we’re not going to let him and his crucial book be silenced. When the Cape Town launch was postponed, Maverick Insider stepped in and relocated it to a secure location so that Pieter-Louis’ revelations could be heard by the public. If we’ve learnt one thing over the past ten years it is this: when anyone tries to infringe on our constitutional rights, we have to fight back. Every day, our journalists are uncovering more details and evidence of State Capture and its various reincarnations. The rot is deep and the threats, like this recent one to freedom of speech, are real. You can support the cause by becoming an Insider and help free the speech that can make a difference.

*No video of Richard Poplak auditioning for SA’s Got Talent actually exists. Unless it does and we don’t know about it please send it through.

Comments - share your knowledge and experience

Please note you must be a Maverick Insider to comment. Sign up here or if you are already an Insider.

Business Maverick

Deloitte firing may reveal more than Sygnia would like

By Sasha Planting

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Some green economic shoots in April, but don’t expect Q2 to blossom as confidence remains low

Ed Stoddard
4 hours ago
3 mins

DAYS OF ZONDO

‘This is a WhatsApp whistleblowing message. I don’t know how else to do it’

Jessica Bezuidenhout
3 hours ago
6 mins

Newsdeck

Soccer-China beat South Africa to send Germany and France through

Reuters 5 hours ago

Newsdeck

Sarah Sanders to Resign as White House Press Secretary, Trump Says

Bloomberg 5 hours ago

Newsdeck

Johnson Dominates Tory Contest After First Round: Brexit Update

Bloomberg 14 hours ago

Newsdeck

Cape Town experts battle invasive tree killing borer beetle

News24 14 hours ago

BUSINESS MAVERICK

What is the value proposition of machine learning?
Ruan Jooste 3 hours ago
4 mins

"Those who will not reason are bigots; those who cannot are fools; and those who dare not are slaves." ~ George Gordon Byron

BUSINESS MAVERICK

Home is not where the heart is anymore, it is where the money is.

Ruan Jooste 4 hours ago
3 mins

OPINIONISTA

Paying for the welfare state without raising taxes

Roger Farmer
8 hours ago
4 mins

OPINIONISTA

How to improve the smell of the boardroom

Roger Stewart
11 hours ago
4 mins

BUSINESS MAVERICK INVESTIGATION

Visual surveillance and weak cyber security, Part One: When cameras get dangerous

Heidi Swart
13 JUN
15 mins

OPINIONISTA

In praise of the whistleblower

Wayne Duvenage
3 hours ago
4 mins